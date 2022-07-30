It has been abrupt but pleasant: with more shouts than whispers, Rosalía has dragged Spanish pop into the 21st century. A time in which the record companies, supposedly finished by the Internet era, not only prosper but even lounge. Its most seasoned artists dispense with advice: they work on their own and conceive in their workshop what was previously planned in their offices. The executives receive the complete package, put on a poker face… and watch its effects with delight. The record companies, before real nuisances, are now essentially banks that, if necessary, advance the expenses and, if the promises are kept, in the end they distribute generously. Or so we wish to believe.

It happens that the artists of the present are not necessarily victims of the record companies: they have room to choose. Rosalia debuted with The Angels (2017) at Universal, the only multinational —blessed be it— that invests in flamenco. However, when she immediately turned to urban sounds with The bad want (2018), passed the proposal through other offices and in the end it went with the competition, Sony Music, with the signed commitment of support from the American headquarters. Today it seems to us a logical bet but no, courage and vision were needed. It helped that Rosalía knew the secret keys of the modus operandi of the 21st century artist.

Rosalía knew that she did not need intermediaries: to communicate with her potential audience, she dominates and plays with social networks, which she is supposed to lead directly. It is not true that she does without the prescribers: she needed them at the beginning, to present her story (hers, with the experience of flamenco, was unbeatable). She uses them again when she launches new products, be it recordings or tours. The difference is that now she does not care about her assessment: the media are scared at the prospect of opposing her; they know she has millions of supporters crushing dissenting voices in cyberspace.

If we have to be honest, these reinforcements are not a new invention. Before, we are talking about the 20th century, the record companies had squads of fans who made happy the dirty work of inserting envelopes, mailing, distributing leaflets and staging enthusiasm in front of the cameras. Not much was said about those secret armies, to avoid labor legislation. Today, however, a Rosalía has established an implicit pact with her troop. They are her Foreign Legion: they can engrave everything, multiplying their impact. It is no longer necessary to sign autographs or take selfies: the videos certify that the believer is where she should be, in the middle of the ceremony, fulfilling the commitment to capture the ritual and launch it into the world.

They appreciate the relative sobriety of the Motomami World Tour, the tour that ends its tour of Spain on Monday in Palma de Mallorca, without big effects or look-where-we-spent-your-money-type circus interludes. They consider the (almost) total absence of instruments on stage to be yet another genius. They know or sense that records are no longer made with wise instrumentalists gathered in a large and expensive studio: they are made in rooms full of machines and the collaborating musicians and singers can easily be in different countries. So they don’t need simulations of a simultaneous and collective activity that, in truth, never happened.

A moment from the Rosalía concert at the Palau Sant Jordi on the 23rd as part of the Motomami Tour. Photo: Europe Press | Video: EPV

The disappearance of musicians from the stage is not a novelty. In fact, it was the norm in the disco music in the seventies and, in the following decade, with the hip hop. With the arrival of the divas, the visual focus shifted to the dance groups and their choreography. And nobody protested. Well, yes: grumpy veterans like Elton John, who was amazed that Madonna could keep singing while she performed grueling stunts. But, in general, the rockers did not flinch: many used pre-recorded parts, shot from an inconspicuous corner: I saw it in the backstage of a Show from U2. Their manager, Paul McGuinness, mocked the astonishment of the purists: “With a complex show, spontaneity becomes unfeasible. Send the visual, the theatrical. And no one protests.”

No one protests at Rosalía’s galas either. They know that they have nothing to do with a rock concert, a jazz recital or a download of Caribbean music. The only protagonist is Rosalía Vila Tobella and her metamorphosis, boasting of bodily freedom, verbal audacity, rhythmic eclecticism, head of the gang. It is about destroying, compressing her repertoire in cut versions, without reaching the substitute of medleythe fearsome potpourri of long-lived winners.

There is an art, without a doubt, in ordering such a polyhedral repertoire, sometimes made with dry productions. She is also irrefutable that she sells her furious radicalism, the distance taken from her since her years as a flamenco singer, even her discreet prudence. It is hard to imagine Rosalía, no matter how much Niña de los Peines she has heard, singing to the republican flags that adorned the Triana bridge in Seville.

Listen: I’m not asking for a politicized Rosalía, not at all. Perhaps she would want a Rosalía at the height of her culture, music and the other. In interviews she often gives the feeling that she exaggerates her (false) innocence and her youth. On discs, especially on mommy, talks about herself, but —with her hand on her heart— she is not well understood, due to her vocal peculiarities and her mixture of jargons and languages. Already put, the wish of a Rosalía who forgets about Beyoncé and gets out of the mimicry loop of the city: There are too many moments when she seems to be congratulating herself, celebrating having jumped on the bandwagon at just the right time, when she could be crafting more liberated and liberating music.

