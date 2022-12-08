Jhon Jairo Serna and Rosalba Morales gave more medals to the Colombian booty in the Weightlifting World Cup, which takes place in Bogotá.

Serna got the bronze medal in the clean and jerk in the 61 kilo category, in a real surprise.

Serna competed in group B, not in group A, which is the one for the athletes with the best weights, but he played it all and got third place with 164 kilos.

The surprise was such that at the time of the award ceremony, Serna was not at the hotel resting, so the Colombian coach, Luis Arrieta, He was in charge of receiving the medal.

Minutes later, the turn was for Rosalba Mosquera, a woman from Cartagena who is competing for the tolimawho has a son and who lives with the boxer Belmar Preciado.

Morales was one of the main Colombian letters to obtain a medal and he did. She was bronze in the snatch of the 55 kilos category, lifting 90 kilos.

In the last attempt, the Colombian had a problem with her left leg, but she pulled out her claws and continued in the competition.

In clean and jerk, Morales gave it his all. She lifted 110 kilos, but the pain in her leg did not allow her to give it her all. In two three attempts, she came out in tears, lamenting that the injury appeared at the worst moment.

Rosalba played everything, she was fighting for the gold, but it was not possible, the pain was unbearable, but she tried to lift 117 kilos to try to prevent the victory of the Filipino Hidilyn Diazwho won all three golds.

Morales took the silver in the clean and jerk by raising the crowbar in 110 kilos, for a total of 199 kilograms and the second silver medal.

This Thursday, Colombia continues in competition and in search of more medals with the participation of jenny alvarezin the 59 kilos, the maximum letter of the delegation.

The local delegation has two silver medals and six bronzes.

