President of the STF received congressmen from the opposition last week to discuss prisoners on the 8th of January, in Brasília

The President of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), Minister Rosa Weber, will visit the Papuda Penitentiary Complex and the Federal District Women’s Penitentiary, known as Colmeia, at 4 pm this Monday (6.Mar.2023).

Weber received the opposition senators Rogerio Marinho (PL-RN), Hamilton Mourao (Republicanos-RS) and great malta (PL-ES), on February 24, to address the situation of prisoners as a result of January 8. Until this Monday, 655 people of the 1,406 arrested had already been authorized to respond to the complaints in freedom, under the condition of complying with precautionary measures.

The congressmen also asked Weber to mediate with Moraes, the rapporteur for the investigations involving the suspects in the invasion of Praça dos Três Poderes, for a possible audience with the magistrate.

Afterwards, other congressmen, along with Marinho, who is leader of the Opposition in the Senate, went to meet Minister Alexandre de Moraes to discuss the same topic.

Understand

Marino and the senators Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ); Carlos Portinho (PL-RJ); Teresa Cristina (PP-MS); Ciro Nogueira (PP-PI); Mecias de Jesus (Republicans-RR); Eduardo Girao (Novo-EC); It is Wellington Fagundes (PL-MT) requested an audience with Moraes to discuss the situation of the prisoners. Marinho, Portinho and Girão went to meet the minister on Thursday (2.Mar) in his office at the STF.

“The high occupancy of the prisons directly reflects on the quality of the food and health service, as verified in loco. Furthermore, we are concerned about the lack of information about the individualization of the responsibilities of those involved“, say the congressmen. Here’s the full (635 KB) of the order.

At the end of February, federal deputy Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG) and Senator Cleitinho Azevedo (Republicanos-MG) visited the Women’s Penitentiary in Brasília, known as Colmeia. The congressmen stated that they had heard reports from the prisoners “that need to be cleared” and defended the creation of a CPMI (Mixed Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) on the 8th of January.

Another group of congressmen opposed to the federal government also reported having visited Colmeia and prisoners in Complexo da Papuda on February 15 and 16. According to Marinho, the politicians went to check the situation of 610 men and 350 women detained.

“Furthermore, we must ensure compliance with the principles of due process of law; of the contradictory; and broad defense, provided for in art. 5 of the Federal Constitution of 1988. The first principle establishes the protection of the right to freedom in the material sphere, as well as the parity of conditions with the State in the formal sphere, exercised by the fullness of defense“, argue the senators in the document sent on Thursday (2.mar).