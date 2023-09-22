Trial was suspended after request from Minister Roberto Barroso for the case to be analyzed in the physical plenary of the STF

The president of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), minister Rosa Weber, voted in favor of the decriminalization of abortion during the first 12 weeks of pregnancy. The case had been guided in the virtual plenary, but a request to highlight introduced by Minister Roberto Barroso took the action to the physical plenary.

There is still no date for the trial. When the action is analyzed, Rosa Weber’s vote will be maintained. She leaves the STF on October 2, when she turns 75 and has to retire compulsorily.

The agenda was one of minister’s priorities. When he took command of the STF, he had the option of leaving the reporting of the case to return to institutional obligations, but he did not do so.

A action was filed by Psol and requests the annulment of 2 articles of the Penal Code that determine the imprisonment of those who carry out the procedure until the 3rd month of pregnancy. According to Brazilian law, abortion is only allowed in 3 cases:

pregnancy resulting from rape;

risk to the woman’s life; It is

fetal anencephaly.

The action being processed in the Court questions articles 124 and 126 of the Penal Code. The provisions determine a sentence of 1 to 4 years in prison for doctors who perform the procedure and 1 to 3 years for the woman who had an illegal abortion.

In your vote (PDF – 522 kB), Weber cites studies that indicate that the criminalization of abortion is not the best public policy on the subject. She says that the illegality of the procedure increases discrimination against women, especially black women and those from lower social classes.

“Criminalization perpetuates the framework of discrimination based on gender, because no one assumes, even ultimately, that men are in some way disapproved of their sexual freedom behavior, after all, the reproductive issue does not directly belong to them.”, writes the judge.

“It should be noted that unsafe abortions and the increased risk of mortality reveal the disproportionate impact of the rule of criminalization of voluntary termination of pregnancy not only on grounds of sex and gender, but equally, and with greater density, on grounds of race and conditions socioeconomic“, to be continued.

“The intersectionality argument assumes a relevant point in the legal discourse on the criminalization of abortion, as it reveals all the veils of structural discrimination that plague Brazilian society and its institutions, public and private.“, ends.

Weber states that, “in abstract”, human life “has different degrees of protection” in the legal system. According to her, “Depending on the stage of biological development of the fetus, interest in its protection decreases in view of the precedence of protecting women’s rights”.

Therefore, says the STF minister, “motherhood should not derive from social coercion as a result of a woman’s false preference, but rather from the free exercise of her self-determination in the elaboration of her life project”.

The judge states that women were silenced and did not participate in decisions on the subject made in previous decades. “We were unable to actively participate in the deliberation on an issue that is particular to us, which concerns the common fact of women’s reproductive life”, reads his vote.

“It is necessary to place this discriminatory framework in the democratic arena for deliberation between equals, with consideration and respect. Now the woman as subject and holder of rights,” says Weber.

“The dignity of the human person, personal self-determination, freedom, intimacy, reproductive rights and equality as recognition, after seven decades, impose themselves as normative parameters for controlling the constitutional validity of the state criminal response”, he declares.

According to Weber, the STF cannot “evade the duty to enforce the Constitution” in front of “act of the Legislative Power that materializes political choice”. She says that the Legislature, “by sacrificing women’s fundamental rights” which are constitutionally protected, “enters into land that had been forbidden to him”.

The minister writes: “It is the duty of this Federal Supreme Court, as an institution whose main function is to guard the Constitution, to recognize the non-reception of normative acts that obstruct the operation of democracy and the adequate and sufficient protection of its fundamental rights, in particular the adequate protection of the value intrinsic to human life, in all its complexity that it assumes in the constitutional order”.

WHAT REQUIRES ACTION

The action is an ADPF (Argument of Non-Compliance with Fundamental Precepts), filed with the STF when there is a violation of rights recognized in the Constitution by the public authorities.

It was filed by Psol in March 2017, which requests the invalidation of provisions of the Penal Code. The party indicates that criminalization violates precepts set out in the Magna Carta.

“The long-term criminalization of abortion is a case of using the coercive power of the State to prevent reasonable pluralism. In a context of decriminalization of abortion, no woman will be forced to perform it against her will. However, today, the Brazilian State makes pregnancy a duty, imposing it on women, in particular women”, says an excerpt from the request. Here’s the complete (PDF – 1,018 kB).

In the initial petition, Psol states that articles 124 and 126 of the Penal Code represent a violation as they cause “acute suffering” and expose the woman undergoing the procedure to vulnerabilities.

The party also says that the decision to carry out a clandestine abortion in Brazil imposes “torture and denial of reproductive health services“, insofar as “the decision not to continue a pregnancy goes against the expectation of compulsory motherhood associated with women”.

WHAT THE PGR SAYS

In an opinion sent to the STF in 2020, the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, requests the rejection of the action in the Court due to the complexity of the issue and mainly due to the definition of a “time frame” to define the decriminalization of the procedure.

Aras argued that the definition of the 12-week deadline should undergo discussions and hearings with experts to be validated. For the PGR, this type of regulation must be made by the Legislative Branch.

“It is up to the Legislature to decide on the framework from which abortion should be considered a crime, as the Power has the institutional capabilities to do so, having a team of specialized consultants, thematic commissions and, finally, the legitimacy of the popular vote that elects representatives to define laws”, says an excerpt from the organization’s statement. Here’s the complete (PDF – 340 kB).

“It is not feasible, however, for the Court, based on this analysis, to exceed the limits of the powers constitutionally attributed to it in order to carry out activities reserved for the Legislative Branch.”, the document reads.