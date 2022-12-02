President of the STF must set the date of the analysis; Corte has two more weeks of activities before recess in 2022

the minister Rose Weberpresident of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), released for judgment, on Thursday (Dec.1, 2022), the actions on the constitutionality of the rapporteur’s amendments pending before the Court, of which she is the rapporteur.

In practice, the ADPFs (Argument of Breach of Fundamental Precept) 850🇧🇷 851 and 854, can now be distributed on the plenary agenda. Read the 3 petitions below, respectively: 1 MB🇧🇷 328 KB and 311 KB🇧🇷

The Court goes into recess on December 20th and the minister is expected to release next week’s guidelines this Friday (November 2nd).

In November 2021, Rosa Weber suspended the transfers of so-called rapporteur amendments monocratically, a decision endorsed by the STF by 8 votes to 2. Ministers Gilmar Mendes and Nunes Marques had votes.

In December, Rosa Weber released the amendments, considering “enough” the measures adopted by the National Congress, in an attempt to give more transparency to the amendments, to justify the removal of the suspension.

🇧🇷The need to protect the continuity of public services provided to the community in general – as a permanent way for people to access their basic rights and conditions for a dignified existence – has guided the jurisprudence of this Supreme Court“, said the minister in the decision (here’s the full – 258 KB).

The rapporteur’s amendments are part of the negotiations on the agenda between the president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), and the presidents of Congress, senator Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) and Arthur Lira (PP-AL).

Before this year’s elections, there was a PT expectation that the STF would overturn the rapporteur’s amendments, but the topic started to be discussed between Lula and the congressmen. For the 2023 Budget, the amount of BRL 19 billion administered by the Legislature through this mechanism is stipulated.