Work about the president of the STF was launched this Friday (September 22); minister retires on October 2, when she turns 75

The president of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), minister Rosa Weber, participated this Friday (September 22, 2023) in the launch of the book “She asks for a view: studies in honor of minister Rosa Weber”, from Thoth Publishing. The reception was held at the Minister Victor Nunes Leal Library at the STF. The preface to the work was written by the Dean of the Court, Minister Gilmar Mendes. The book features several authors who studied Weber’s years as a judge and contains 40 articles. The minister leaves the STF on October 2, when she turns 75 and has to retire compulsorily.