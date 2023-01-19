If the process does not continue until January 25, when the tragedy completes 4 years, those responsible may not be judged.

The president of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), Minister Rosa Weber, determined this Wednesday (18.jan.2023) that the Federal Court of Minas Gerais immediately initiate the processing of the criminal action investigating responsibility for crimes committed in the collapse of the dam belonging to the mining company Vale, at the Córrego do Feijão mine, in Brumadinho (MG).

In the decision, the minister said that, despite the collegiate decision not having been published by the Court, the trial minutes had already been forwarded. read the full of the decision (177 KB).

In December of last year, it was decided by the STF that the judgment of the action falls under federal jurisdiction.

The crimes, classified as aggravated homicide, against flora and environmental pollution, prescribe in 4 years, if there is no follow-up in the action before January 25, when the accident completes 1 year.

The mining company Vale’s dam broke in 2019, at the Córrego do Feijão Mine, in Brumadinho (MG), a municipality located 51 km from Belo Horizonte.

Considered one of the biggest mining environmental disasters in the country, the accident left 272 victims.