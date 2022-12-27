The President of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), Minister Rosa Weber, denied a request presented in an injunction by the municipalities of São Gonçalo, Magé and Guapimirim, in the State of Rio de Janeiro, to return to receive larger installments of oil royalties. The December 21 decision was published in the Supreme Court system this Monday (Dec.26, 2022). Here’s the full (234 KB).

Thus, the stipulated distribution of royalties is maintained. The transfer rules had been changed by the Justice of Brasília on July 19, in favor of the other 3 municipalities – São Gonçalo, Magé and Guapimirim. On September 14, however, the president of the STJ (Superior Court of Justice), Minister Maria Thereza de Assis Moura, overturned the change, avoiding millionaire losses to the coffers of the state capital, Rio de Janeiro, Niterói and Maricá.

São Gonçalo, Magé and Guapimirim seek inclusion in the State’s Main Production Zone –instead of the secondary zone, in which they are classified– and, thus, obtain greater financial compensation resulting from the extraction of oil in the region. For this, Niterói, Rio de Janeiro and Maricá would have their share of transfers reduced.

After the change was initially approved by Judge Frederico Botelho de Barros Viana, deputy of the 21st Federal Civil Court of Brasília, the municipality of Niterói appealed to the STJ. Here’s the full of the decision of Maria Thereza de Assis (150 KB).

The minister mentioned that the municipality estimated a loss of R$ 1 billion with the distribution of values ​​to São Gonçalo, Magé and Guapimirim, a value that would be almost 1/4 of Niterói’s annual budget.

The state capital, on the other hand, recorded a loss of R$ 39.8 million in resources in the month of August in transfers of royalties. The municipality also estimated a loss of more than BRL 200 million by the end of 2022 and BRL 500 million in the 2023 budget year (here is the full of the petition – 234 KB).

São Gonçalo, Magé and Guapimirim claim that they are also bathed by Guanabara Bay, as well as the other 3 municipalities – which are part of the Main Production Zone. Among the arguments, the applicants also point out the need to consider the rule of proportionality. They indicate that royalties destined for Niterói are 30 times those for São Gonçalo, despite having fewer inhabitants.

Rosa Weber understood that the request presented in the form of suspension of the injunction is “absolutely unaffordable”, based on the demonstrations in Niterói and Rio de Janeiro, in addition to the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels) and the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics). The municipalities that were harmed can appeal the decision to the STJ.

THE “ISLAND SHADOW”

The case was judged in Brasília because São Gonçalo, Magé and Guapimirim filed the lawsuit against the IBGE, responsible for defining the municipalities that are part of the Main Production Zone, and the ANP, which executes the payment of royalties based on the defined criteria by IBGE.

To calculate how much goes to each municipality, the IBGE draws parallel imaginary lines from the limits of coastal municipalities. The proportion that lines occupy in productive oil wells is the same proportion that cities can receive in royalties. It is a way of defining whether or not a municipality is a Main Production Zone.

Another criterion is based on the number of industrial or support facilities involving the production and distribution of oil that are active in a given territory. According to IBGE, São Gonçalo, Magé and Guapimirim do not fit the definition of Main Production Zone, according to the 2 criteria.

Among the arguments of the action is that the IBGE would have changed its criteria in 2020 when there are bumps on the Brazilian coast, and applied the new calculation when distributing royalties referring to São Sebastião, Ilhabela and Caraguatatuba, on the coast of São Paulo. The same measure, says the action, would not have been used in Rio.

It turns out that this was not a new IBGE criterion, but a change in calculation in cases involving islands that make “shadow” in other municipalities, blocking the lines drawn by the IBGE.

Substitute judge Frederico Botelho de Barros Viana, however, accepted the argument that the method should also be used in Rio, as if some municipalities that are not islands should be considered as such in terms of the lines defined by the IBGE.

“By the projections applied today, the municipalities of Rio de Janeiro and Niterói, in particular, do shadow the author municipalities, preventing the tracing of geodesic lines from the geographical limits of the authors […]🇧🇷 the geodesic projections are drawn as if Rio de Janeiro and Niterói were islands, it being uncontroversial that the 2 municipalities form a barrier and prevent the projection of the authors’ lines [São Gonçalo, Magé e Guapimirim]🇧🇷said the judge.

The magistrate is substitute. He assumed the 21st Federal Civil Court during the Judiciary duty and made the decision on the merits 1 day after taking office.

Both the IBGE and the ANP sent opinions contrary to the decision. They said that the concept of “Shadow Islands” it is punctual and should not have been applied, except in cases that actually involve islands.

“It is unfeasible to consider the hypothesis that the municipalities of Niterói/RJ and Rio de Janeiro/RJ carry out an ‘island shadow’ over the requesting municipalities, as they are not municipalities with an island headquarters [uma ilha]”, said the IBGE.

As found out by Power360, Rio, Niterói and Maricá, which started to receive less with the new division, only found out about the case when they were notified of the decision. That is, they were not heard in the course of the action.

After that, they managed to reverse the decision in the 1st Instance of Rio. They lost, however, in 2nd Instance. The President of the TRF-2 (Federal Regional Court of the 2nd Region), Messod Azulayoverturned the injunction (provisional decision) favorable to the 3 municipalities, maintaining the effects of the judgment of July 19, given by the substitute judge.