For the Federal Attorney General’s Office, apps like Telegram could not be blocked for failing to comply with a court order

The Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Rosa Weber rejected on Friday (8.Apr.2022) the request of the AGU (Advocacia Geral da União) to prohibit the suspension of messaging applications, such as WhatsApp and Telegram – here is the intact of the decision (215 KB).

The request signed by the Union’s attorney general, Bruno Bianco, was sent to the Court in March after STF Minister Alexandre de Moraes determined the temporary blocking of the Telegram application – a decision revoked by Moraes himself 2 days later.

In the document, the AGU says that the Civil Rights Framework for the Internet, used by Moraes to justify his decision, guarantees the suspension of messaging applications only when the violation of the right to protection of records, personal data and private communications is proven. “However, the aforementioned legal provisions do not support the conclusion reached” by the STF, said Bianco.

The Advocate General of the Union also said that the temporary or definitive blocking of messages is stipulated in case of “disrespect for the rights to privacy, the protection of personal data and the confidentiality of private communications and records”, but is not valid when “violate a court order”, as was the case with Telegram.

In her decision, Rosa chose not to judge the merits of the action, but to reject it, considering that inadequate procedural means were used.

The minister claims that “no other facts are pointed out” by Bianco in addition to the decision of Minister Alexandre, to justify the urgency of the request.

“As stated, the Attorney General of the Union actually protests – as can be seen from the content of his request – against the very decision rendered by the eminent Rapporteur of Pet 9.935, Min. Alexander of Moraes, using the unorthodox approach of this request for an incidental precautionary measure.”

The minister said that the role of the Attorney General of the Union is to defend the court order and that “the special legitimacy of the Attorney General of the Union, as curator of the constitutional presumption of constitutionality of laws, does not grant it the power to intervene in objective processes in defense of individual interests or seeking to protect specific situations”.