Analysis will enter the Court’s virtual plenary session on Friday (September 22); In this modality, there is no discussion between ministers

The president of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), Minister Rosa Weber, put on the agenda this Tuesday (September 19, 2023) the judgment of the action that deals with the decriminalization of abortion. She is the case’s rapporteur and scheduled the analysis for September 22nd in the Court’s virtual plenary, a modality in which ministers cast their votes and there is no discussion.

Unless a minister requests a review (more time for analysis) or highlighting, which will take the case to the physical plenary, the trial will take place until September 29, Weber’s last week in Court. The expectation is that the trial will not be completed within this period. However, the minister chose to plan the action to cast her vote before retiring, which must occur by October 2nd.

As rapporteur, Weber is the 1st to vote. The action was filed by Psol and requests the annulment of 2 articles of the Penal Code that determine the imprisonment of those who carry out the procedure until the 3rd month of pregnancy.

According to Brazilian law, abortion is only permitted in 3 cases: pregnancy resulting from rape, risk to the woman’s life and anencephaly of the fetus.

The action being processed in the Court questions articles 124 and 126 of the Penal Code. The provisions determine a sentence of 1 to 4 years in prison for doctors who perform the procedure and 1 to 3 years for the woman who had an illegal abortion.