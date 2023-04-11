Rosa Serrapiglia, she was the wife of the great Mario Merola, has passed away: the news was given by her son, through a post on social media

Goodbye to Rose SerrapigliaMario Merola’s wife passed away forever at the age of 83.

The unfortunate news was spread by his son Francis Merolathrough a post published on Facebook. The wife of the great singer who died in 2006, had been hospitalized and had been fighting for her health for some time.

She had undergone surgery and everything seemed to have ended in the best way. An operation that went well and conditions are improving. Then, suddenly, Rosa’s health is precipitated until death.

Mom now go hug dad. You are of my heart for eternity.

A few sad words that immediately attracted the attention of many people who commented with words of love and condolences.

Who was Mario Merola and the love for his wife Rosa Serrapiglia

Mario Merola, born on April 6, 1934 in Naples and died on November 12, 2006 in Castellammare di Stabia, was a Italian singer, actor, composer and musician. He passed away at the age of 72.

Today it is remembered as the king of drama and as one of the most famous singers of the Naple’s music. From his music to the theater and then to the big screen, he has left a ‘indelible imprint of the Italian entertainment world.

He dedicated his life, as well as his career, to thelove for his wife Rose Serrapiglia. They got married after 13 years of engagement, in 1964, on the same day of Mario Merola’s birthday.

They have always shown to be in love and united, despite the years. From their union they are born three children: Michele Roberto, Loredana and Francesco Merola.

The affection that arrived after the news of the death of Mario Merola’s wife is enormous and there are many memories that have resurfaced and been shared on social networks by those fans who have not never forgottenalong with the many messages of condolence for his children.