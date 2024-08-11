Laura Puentes’ voice still breaks when she remembers her previous life in that Colombia of the 90s devastated by drug trafficking violence. “I was part of a generation of children who lived through very strong repression and war times.” […] These things leave a mark on you. And even more so when you’re a child, when you don’t understand,” says the Colombian artist. It was this context, but also her rebellious attitude, that made this young teenager who was delving into the study of Colombian music approach punk culture. The ups and downs of a life in constant change and the search for new sounds have led Puentes years later, and under the alias Rosa Pistola, to become a reference in the reggaeton scene in Mexico, a genre embraced by urban artists in the east of the State of Mexico almost two decades ago and that, soaked in the idiosyncrasy of the country, has managed to explode the Mexican charts in the last year thanks to artists such as El Malilla, Ghetto Kids or Yng Lvcas.

Puentes has tattoos on parts of his face and a half-shaved haircut that reflect the tough image of Rosa Pistola (La Ceja, Antioquia, Colombia, 37 years old), marked by a punk aesthetic. She recalls via video call from Madrid – a city of passage on her artistic journey through Europe – some of the violent episodes that marked her life. “My house was once blown up with a bomb, my relatives were kidnapped […] I remember that in our time it was unthinkable to stay overnight at a friend’s house or go to the park to play. Those things didn’t exist for anyone of my generation in Colombia,” he says. He saw no solution or path in the Bogotá where he grew up, which led him to that whirlwind of rebellion. At 18, he was given the opportunity to change that life. Leave or stay. “I had always had a dream that kept coming back to me, in which I lived in a place where there were pyramids.” His destination was Mexico, almost 4,000 kilometers from his native Colombia, where he spent his first years as an illegal immigrant.

The name Rosa Pistola now resonates in the scene of cumbiathon, a more accelerated Mexican derivative, and reggaeton underground in the North American country. In 2019, he brought heavy perreo to the Museum of Modern Art in New York at the Warm Up event; and he performed the first reggaeton session with DJ Playero from Boiler Room, the British live music session station. Some of his songs such as Cumbiaton without brakes either The Sexxx Line have accumulated thousands of views in recent years.

But Puentes makes it clear that he doesn’t want to limit himself to this music alone. He wants to experiment. “I don’t only dedicate myself to reggaeton, what happens is that people knew me for that. But honestly, if you look at my history, how I’ve proceeded, I’ve dedicated myself to all genres,” he says with a smile. His career is a clear example of this. He took his musical steps at the age of 14, when he was taking mapalé classes at school, a style of music with Afro-Colombian rhythms. The rebellion of youth led him to form part of punk and pop groups. noise (a genre that experiments with the expressive use of noise) Mangina, Raters and Boy Band; and later experimented with electronic influences.

“My passion is music and I have always strived to promote and showcase projects that I consider important,” he says. On his latest album, My Cordilleratakes a musical journey through the countries along the Andean mountain range, capturing influential rhythms from each territory. It was in 2015 when he made the leap as a reggaeton DJ; and when things began to go better for him in the business: “For 10 years, I have lived solely from music. I retired from all the things I did to survive.” A decade ago, Puentes began a fashion project with RIP by Rosa Pistola, a brand that lasted eight years.

With influences from genres such as reggae, hip hop and dancehallreggaeton managed to consolidate itself culturally in the 90s among Puerto Rican youth thanks to artists such as Tego Calderón, Daddy Yankee or Don Omar. The bustle of these artists influenced the metropolitan scene of Mexico City, especially in the east of the State of Mexico, in cities such as Neza. More saturated bases and the use of informal expressions rooted in the neighborhoods (such as what the hell, miches, carnal) were included in the songs that came out of those areas of the country. They were the seed of a genre that is now thriving in Mexico. 2006 was a key year for the development of the scene, after the singer Big Metra released Get nakeda song that over the years has become an anthem of this movement.

On his neck, Puentes has a word tattooed: LOVE. Maybe because of some of the songs she has released in recent years; perhaps because of reggaeton itself, which has led to her stage name being highlighted. The truth is, she says, that reggaeton turned her into a serious person.

―I commented on Resident Advisor (the most influential media outlet specialized in electronic music) that reggaeton made her serious. Why?

―When I started working with DJ Sueño and DJ Krizis, they were already people who had very well-established reggaeton music careers and were already part of the pillars of the movement in Mexico. Although I was older than them, I was a baby within reggaeton. I didn’t know anything, I didn’t understand anything culturally. [del reguetón]. What I knew had been by inertia, by simply having been born in Colombia. It wasn’t my first love. When I started working with Sueño and Krizis, it made me feel super ignorant and super backwards,” explains Puentes, who wanted to put herself on the level of those DJs by dissecting the genre.

She was not the only one, but she was one of the few women who entered the reggaeton scene in Mexico 10 years ago. “Sometimes when you are a woman, getting married, getting pregnant, having children… affects your musical career a lot,” she says. She says that this was one of the reasons she put more effort into it. She says that she has been able to earn more because of it, perhaps because of that context; and she feels lucky because she never had to deal with the problem of machismo or humiliation, and she says that her colleagues have always given her great support.

At the beginning of your topic Cumbiaton without brakessinger Alnz G launches two words: “Exporting cumbiathon”. The basis of that song is a clear example of the style favored by Rosa Pistola: the cumbiathona genre created in Mexico, which captures the essence of reggaeton and the influences of Colombian cumbia. “It includes instruments that are not usually in reggaeton, such as the güiro and the conga. And it is also faster. [tempo del] traditional reggaeton, usually goes to 80, 100 bpm [pulsaciones por minuto, en sus iniciales en inglés]and the cumbiathon It goes from 100, 115 bpm”, he explains.

When Rosa Pistola takes control of the DJ table, she tries to create an atmosphere in which dancing plays a fundamental role. Highly erotic when it comes to reggaeton; agitator when she plays cumbiathonin which, he says, the most interested public starts battles of dance steps, like a kind of rap cockfight, but with the use of the body. The photography can be very different from what he may have been used to in the experimentation of his youth.

―The change from punk to reggaeton is something striking.

―When you are Colombian, it is not such an abrupt change. In Colombia, people learn to dance from the age of 12. If you don’t know how to dance at 12, you don’t have any friends, you are like the outcast―, he says, laughing.

