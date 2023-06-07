Rosa Perrotta ends up in the crosshairs of controversy for having paid almost 150 euros for a lunch

Over the past few hours, Rosa Perrotta ended up in the crosshairs of controversy on the net. The reason would be linked to the lunch receipt in Lugano that she herself showed on her social profile. In light of this, negative comments from fans were inevitable. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Rosa Perrotta and Pietro Tartaglione are one of the couples most loved and talked about in the world of the web. In recent days, the two have ended up in the center of the gossip. This time, it was one that made them the protagonists of a gossip photo published by the former tronista of Men and women on his social account.

The couple recently enjoyed a few relaxing days at Lugano along with their two sons Ethan and Achilles. Nothing strange if it weren’t for him receipt which Rosa showed to all her fans. The family spent approx 150 euros for a lunch. But what exactly did they order?

From the receipt shown on social networks we can see thewhole order in which we find a chicken club sandwich, a maxi toast, a tuna club sandwich, a chicken piadina and a smoked cheese piadina. In addition, the two also ate some fruit including pineapple and freshly squeezed orange juice and we couldn’t miss the drinkswater and a draft beer.

The whole thing would have cost the beauty of 150 euros. In light of this, numerous users have raised controversy on the net claiming that the cost of lunch is too much Dear. Rosa Perrotta and Pietro Tartaglione will answer the criticisms? We just have to find out!