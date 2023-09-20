Rosa Peral, during the trial at the Barcelona Court. Andreu Dalmau (EFE)

Rosa Peral is the woman of the moment. Sentenced to 25 years in prison for the murder of her partner, the fictional series The body on fire, the most viewed on the Netflix platform in Spain, about what is known as the crime of the Urban Police, has placed it once again in the front line of the media and in the public debate. Peral, imprisoned in the Mas d’Enric prison, in El Catllar (Tarragona), did not want to stay on the sidelines. “They have tried to bring me down,” she complained in a controversial interview with El matí from Catalunya Ràdio about the media, the series and the image that has been transferred from it.

In two telephone conversations from prison, each lasting eight minutes, Peral has deployed his argument. “I did not go to the trial being anonymous,” she insisted, clinging to the cornerstone of the documentary. Rosa Peral’s ribbons —released at the same time as the fiction series—, where also through unauthorized video calls she denounces that she sat in the courtroom with a previous media condemnation. The Justice Department has sanctioned Peral for both interviews, limiting her phone and video calls to only her immediate family. Under normal conditions, prisoners are authorized to communicate by telephone with 10 people of their choice. Justice considers that Peral has violated this communications regime, which she has used to grant interviews.

“That thing about arriving at trial being innocent until proven otherwise has been the other way around. I realized that he seemed guilty and I had to prove that he was not,” Peral repeated to journalist Ricard Ustrell, who directs the morning news program on Catalan public radio. Peral was convicted of murdering her partner Pedro Rodríguez along with her lover, Albert López, the three agents of the Barcelona Urban Police. The evidence against her accumulated during the two months that the trial was held in the Barcelona Court. The sentence considered it proven that, by mutual agreement, Peral and López murdered Rodríguez in her house in Cubelles. Then they charred her body inside her vehicle, which they left next to the Foix reservoir. Peral tried to make it believe that Rodríguez was still alive, impersonating her through her mobile phone, and tried to incriminate her ex-husband in the crime.

“Everything has been at their pleasure,” Peral has insisted on the treatment meted out to her by the media, which she has accused of insulting her. “That I am the most toxic in Barcelona or that I am manipulative,” she reproached. Regarding the Netflix series, which she tried to prevent from being released with a lawsuit that was unsuccessful, she complains that the consequences for her daughters are not taken into account. “One of them is a teenager and no one has stopped to think about the damage that may be suffered by her, the children around her, how she will be experiencing it…” She has also repeated that she has “earned absolutely nothing,” neither with the series nor with the documentary. “Just that people ruined me with the series,” she added.

The condition for granting the interview, as explained, is that it be broadcast in its entirety, without editing. “Six and a half years have passed, and they continue to beat me as if it happened yesterday,” condemned Peral, who lamented that she does not have “the freedom” to defend herself from all the criticism and the public image that is projected of her. “It’s already tiring, enough is enough […] I don’t see other people condemning this way. […] Having to deal with the press,” he repeated in an interview that left some striking statements. “I have never trusted the police,” the former Barcelona urban guard has apologized for not having denounced López from the first moment, whom she accuses of killing Rodríguez out of jealousy. Peral defended at the trial, with all the evidence against it, that she only covered up for López out of fear. The final ruling concludes that they did it jointly.

The Department of Justice, which has transferred prison powers, has defended the option of sanctioning Peral for the telephone interviews, an unusual measure. The prisoners “have the indisputable right to freedom of expression,” has defended Justice, which ensures that when a media outlet asks to arrange an interview, “it is authorized by system.” But he has pointed out that “for reasons of treatment of the inmate, security of the center and protection of the victims, interviews are always authorized in writing.” “Recording an interview with image and voice is not permitted unless exceptional circumstances occur,” he explained in a statement. They attribute this to “reasons of good coexistence and good functioning” of the center, protection of the victims and the “impact” it may have on the inmate’s reintegration process.

