18 years after the terrible massacre in Erba and 13 years after the final life sentence of the Romano spouses, Rosa Bazzi, Olindo's wife, leaves prison for work reasons. The correspondents of Fourth DegreeProgram of Network 4, they followed the woman for two days, managing to understand where she goes and what she does during the permits. In a few days the request for the possible revision of the sentence will be discussed.

There is very little left until next March 1st, the day on which the Court of Appeal of the Court of Brescia will meet to discuss the request presented by Rosa and Olindo's lawyers, which could lead to apossible trial for reviewing the conviction of the life sentence that the two are serving.

The life prison sentence became final in May 2011when the Brescia Court of Cassation held Olindo Romano and his wife Rosa Bazzi responsible for the Erba massacre, one of the bloodiest multiple murders in recent Italian history.

It is precisely the latter that has been discussed in recent days regarding the work permits which he obtained and which he is taking advantage of. Fourth Degree he explained that the woman, now 60 (she was 43 when she was arrested), goes out every day to go to work.

The correspondents of the program Network 4 they followed the woman for two days, managing to find out where she was going and what her tasks essentially are. Apparently she is engaged in a company based in the Milanese hinterland, where he works as cleaning woman. Same job he did even before that tragic December 11, 2006.

In the video shown by Fourth Degree, we see the spouses, interrogated separately on 24 February 2007, while they admit what they did and show no sign of repentance. Their statements would have been then retracted when both had declared themselves innocent.