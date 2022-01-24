Sinaloa.- Talking about the community of purple Rose, located in one of the Magical Towns of Sinaloa, Mocorito, is to refer to the land that saw the birth of the international Mexican regional music group The Northern Tigers.

The town of Rosa Morada ‘Cuna de Grandes’ is full of colors, with a population with human warmth that has come forward for more than 150 years since its foundation. According to Pueblos América, around 333 people live in Rosa Morada, ranking 22nd in terms of the number of inhabitants in communities of the municipality.

Rosa Morada, the town where the Los Tigres del Norte group was born in 1968, is located at 15.4 kilometers from the Pericos union, in the Northeast direction; and at 34.4 kilometers from the municipal seat of Mocorito, in the Southwest direction. From the city of Culiacan, Rosa Morada is 103.7 kilometers away, approximately 1 hour 33 minutes by car.

Los Tigres del Norte square in Rosa Morada, Mocorito, Sinaloa | Archive: Discussion

In the colorful town, which has been decreasing its population as the years go by, there are quiet streets to walk, a little church, modest, but thanks to the contributions of the residents has air conditioning.

An emblematic site of the community is its small square, which bears the name of the famous Los Tigres del Norte group, a place of family recreation.

Multipurpose court in Rosa Morada | Archive: Discussion

In addition, recently in 2021 the municipal authorities gave the community a multipurpose court for the benefit of sports and the health of the inhabitants of Rosa Morada, as well as the surrounding communities.

According to Pueblos América in 2020, in the town of Rosa Morada, 98.2% of the population had electricity in their homes; 99.1% with piped water; 54.95%, with radio; 90%, with television; 93.69%, with refrigerated; 76.58%, with a washing machine; 57.66%, with a car; 5.41%, with a personal computer; 91.89%, with a cell phone; and 35.14% with internet.