Rosa Montero, 2020 CEDRO Award. Iván Giménez / Europa Press

The authors and editors of the Board of Directors of the Spanish Center for Reprographic Law (CEDRO) have decided to present this year’s CEDRO Award to the writer and journalist Rosa Montero for her permanent commitment to the defense of copyright. The president of the entity, Daniel Fernández, has affirmed that “in Rosa Montero’s texts, and throughout her entire career, we find a constant commitment to the defense of culture and intellectual property, even in difficult times. Without a doubt, her courage and responsibility make her worthy of the award ”. Montero receives the award, born in 2017, after Lorenzo Silva, Julia Navarro and Pepa Fernández, awarded in 2017, 2018 and 2019, respectively.

Rosa Montero (Madrid, 69 years old), also the author of columns in The weekly countryIn her life, she has played the role of writer, journalist and teacher, winning awards in each of these trades. By The cannibal daughter received the Primavera de Novela Award in 1997, Transparent King Story (2005) and The madwoman of the house (2003) won the What to Read Award for the best book of the year and for The ridiculous idea not to see you again (2013) received the Madrid Critic Award. He was also the National Literature Prize in 2017.

In the world of journalism, she became famous for her interviews. The best ones have recently been published in The art of the interview. 40 years of questions and answers (Debate, 2019). She has also been awarded the World of Interviews Award (1978), the National Journalism Award for reports and literary articles (1980) and the Madrid Press Association Award for a lifetime of professionalism (2005).