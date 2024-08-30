With a near-perfect discus throw, Rosa María Guerrero gave Mexico its second medal at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

The record of 25.81 meters in the F55 category was enough for the tricolor athlete to hang the Bronze medal, while the Silver went to Feixia Dong and the Gold to the Colombian Érica Castaño.

Guerrero started her journey at the Stade de France with a throw of 24.99 m, followed by another of 25.22, and it was not until her third attempt that she achieved her best throw, which took her to the podium. The native of Mazatlán, Sinaloa, lost mobility from the waist down due to a bacterial disease that attacked her 10 years ago and forced her to stop playing soccer, the sport she practiced.

Yesterday, Jalisco para-swimmer Haidee Aceves won the Silver medal in the 100-meter backstroke S2 ​​classification, the first medal for the Mexican delegation at the Paralympics in the City of Light.