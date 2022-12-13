The veteran ex-TVE correspondent Rosa María Calaf will be in Murcia this Tuesday at the invitation of the Fundación Mediterráneo.

Rosa María Calaf, 77 years old, historic and acclaimed correspondent for TVE in more than half the world, endless traveler and curious to the limit of the limit, has the intention, if there are no last-minute black surprises, to spend Christmas with her family in Cuba, an island where they will follow their footsteps, and the crush they left in the air, at the