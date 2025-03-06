Rosa López has been this Thursday’s guest at The revolt. The singer has visited the Broncano program and talked about her professional careerwhich began after his participation and victory of the first edition of Operation Triunfo.

Precisely with this the artist related the gift that led him to the presenter: a copy of the letter where your participation was confirmed In the musical contest.

“This folio changed my life. I see it and put my hair like scarpias“Rosa López acknowledged against Broncano and the public who was present at the Prince Gran Vía Theater.

“It was the final verdict. They put you in a room, they sat on a desktop and gave you the paper“He has detailed how was the exact moment in which he learned that he was going to be a contestant of OT.

“This document is history of television and Spain“Broncano pointed before his guest. Next, Rosa López has asked the Jiennense to read it out loud as if she were and he has agreed.

After reading it, the presenter has asked him if the folio was really the one and if, therefore, he was going to be exposed at his table. The artist has revealed, laughing, that it was a copy. “I was excited that it was the original,” was Broncano’s response. “This is the frame of the original, but I promise to bring it“She told her.