Rosa López again shows her extreme sensitivity during her speech this Sunday in Party. The artist, who has come to present, after several years of silence, her second album of own production, has told that there is a very special theme, Your legacydedicated to his father, who died almost two decades ago.

The artist has told everything her father supposed for her and has taken advantage of her visit to the Telecinco program to launch a message to the little ones: “Although now for one ear you enter and another comes out, which happens to us all, listen to them, enjoy them“

Remembering her father, the former consistant of Sewing teachers It has been excited to the point of almost cryingsomething that has solved with the sense of humor that characterizes him.

And so he has risen as an guest armchair, ready to play, guitar and voice, the song tribute to his father. “For all parents who are seeing us“The artist dedicated.

And, very excited, the winner of OT 1 He has interpreted this felt song that has made it definitely breaking tears At the time the subject ended, just when he decided to hug his guitarist. “Impossible not to get excited with this letter tribute to his father“Emma García intervened to take a cape to the artist.