Both Manu and Rosa are aware that face The Rosco of Pasapalabra It is a very hard testas the Galician was able to verify this Monday.

With a pot of 988,000 eurosboth experienced their 19th confrontation, with Manu being the first to face Roberto Leal’s questions with 147 seconds of time.

After answering a letter, The man from Madrid decided to pass the turn to his opponentwho had 123 seconds to try to solve the 25 letters of The Rosco.

Rosa, in ‘Pasapalabra’. ATRESMEDIA

Rosa started with a good rhythm, but when she reached F, she made a mistake, making her first mistake of the afternoon: “It’s gone”, realizing his mistake.

The Galician failed again in the P, but She was the first to reach Z with 17 hitsonly 12 seconds of time and two errors. Manu then finished the first lap with 16 hits, 42 seconds and no mistakes.





In the exchange of turns in the second round, the contestant stumbled again, this time on the N. Next she failed the T, and then the Z, concluding his fateful afternoon with five errors and 19 successes.

Seeing his rival’s result, Manu took a gamble on the Q, adding his first failure, but resulting in the winner of the afternoon with 20 hitsadding 1,200 more euros to his pot and sending Rosa to compete The Blue Chair in the next program.