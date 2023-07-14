Victim of an autonomous road accident, Rosa Laura Delfino died at the age of 34, after 5 days of agony

An agony that lasted 5 long days is what he experienced Rosa Laura Dolphin, a 34-year-old woman who was involved in a serious accident on 9 July. Despite the timely hospitalization and treatment they subjected her to, she died in hospital.

In recent days, family members, friends and all those who knew her hoped to receive good news, but soon the situation complicateduntil the sad epilogue.

According to information disclosed by some local media, the events took place on the evening of July 9th. Precisely in the municipality of Galliclocated in the province of Reggio Calabria.

Rosa Laura was driving his Citroen C3 and up to that moment it seemed to be a day like any other for her. She hadn’t noticed anything unusual and everything was proceeding normally.

When suddenly, for reasons still to be clarified by the police, he lost control of her vehicle and went off the road. There are no other vehicles involved in the accident.

She first collided with a pole of lighting and subsequently finished his run against a wall that runs along the roadway. It has them shot down both partially and passers-by, seeing the seriousness of the incident, asked for urgent medical attention.

The conditions of Rosa Laura Delfino and her death

Upon the arrival of the doctors at the scene of the accident, the girl’s condition immediately appeared despair. For this reason, they arranged for her to be transferred promptly to Great Metropolitan Hospital.

The doctors, all the hospital staff and Rosa Laura herself have struggled for a long time to be able to make it. However, after 5 days of agony ed worsening her condition, in the late morning of Thursday 13 July the young woman exhaled hers last breath.

The doctors had no choice but to give up. Now there are so many people upset by this loss and that’s why they are writing messages on social media for remember the girl.