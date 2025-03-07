Rosa ‘La del Dental’ nails her gaze on anyone who observes her. The posters with their image attached throughout Seville give off their strength, wisdom and experience. With 86 years, this Cadiz, a native of Jerez de la Frontera (Cádiz), had always been the Inspiration of your cityand after becoming famous in networks, this International Women’s Day has become the Sevillian reference. “It is the strength of a generation that It serves as an example and inspiration For the women of tomorrow, “he acknowledged Tuesday at the presentation of the poster of the artist Virginia Bersabé the mayor of the city, José Luis Sanz.

Rosa Moneo Vargas does not give much importance to being the inspiration of an entire city, but he recognizes with humility that he is excited to be the image of this campaign. “For me it means a lot, It has given me a lot of joy“, explains herself to 20 minutes while traveling in the car with her granddaughter Claudia to record one of her famous podcast.

With a great joviality, he details that there is no more secret than herself to get to where she is today. “They have always met me because my mother Luisa was very famous. I had a Gandingas (Casquería) post in the San Miguel neighborhood.” However, she soon became an example for all Jerez: “As my mother was Malilla, I did the errandsI worked and took care of her. I wore the blood through the bars and other establishments, then they knew me. ”

“The love and respect” that people had soon made Rosa a personality, as their granddaughter recognizes. “He has always stopped to ask ‘how is Fulanita, how is Meganita’. In addition, she He liked to help children And he always cured them when they made a wound, “explains the young woman while her grandmother interrupts her to clarify:” I have always liked to do nurse and help people“

As a personal advice, Rosa recommends that the young people of the new generations “Take care” of its people: “Let them love and make a good face to life,” he recognizes clearly, ensuring what she has tried to do throughout her life. “What is the most I like it is to attend to my children and my grandchildrenthat everyone is well and that they come a lot to visit me. ”

‘A post with my grandmother’

This aguerrida and effort personality for the good of yours is what has led him to be a reference woman in Andalusia. However, for a year it has become even more famous. In March 2024, ‘taking advantage’ that Claudia had run out of work, both decided to try their luck and Start recording A post with my grandmothera podcast in which they talked about family, Christmas or matters of everyday life.

Far from award by the cameras, the serenity and naturalness of a rose onless and a smiling Claudia captivated the increasingly listeners. Now, a year later, grandmother and granddaughter already have What does the grandmother tell the granddaughter, A tour in which they offer their show throughout Andalusia and the one they are directed while attending to this medium.

In the end, this podcast has also served to reinforce its relationship. “She had always been a very arisca grandmother, little affectionate, it was hard for her to express her feelings,” says the young woman, and emphasizes that from this show His grandmother is much more affectionate. “It tells me many more times’ I love you “he says, while his grandmother interrupts her to unleash both of them: “My granddaughter He has also spoiled. ”

Beyond strengthening this relationship and having fun, Claudia explains that the podcast has also served as a trampoline. “I studied journalism, but I ended up in a confectionery that closed, so we started recording it,” he details. However, Rosa brakes to clarify. “Thanks to her and me It has been well“, he proudly warns as he remembers the anecdote with his granddaughter.” Everyone tells him that as a result of this now I dedicate myself to drawing and writing, “defends the young woman while her grandmother laughs.

On the fame he has acquired in recent times, he warns that he is no longer going to the place in his neighborhood: “I find many people.” However, he appreciates everything that is happening to him. “Thank God, Everyone treats me well“, concludes with rotundity.