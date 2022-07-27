In an interview in mid-July, Argentine actress and writer Valeria Alonso, author of The heroines also cry, She affirmed that being a mother had given her a generosity that went beyond her children, a more ecological view of the world. The same thing, she says, happened to the Catalan psychologist Rosa Jové (Lleida, 1961), author of the best-selling book sleep without tears. “Today my children are 24 and 22 years old, but it was having them and I became more supportive of the planet and the whole world,” she says. To her two children, precisely, he dedicates her latest book, sustainable breeding (The Sphere of Books), in which, based on his personal experience and with an extensive bibliography, he offers advice to start facing parenting with less plastic and in a more natural and respectful way with the planet.

QUESTION. “Each child comes with a piece of plastic under his arm,” he ironically titles the prologue to his book.

RESPONSE. If we start to make a list of all the waste that a child generates during his first year and a half of life, I tell you that the list does not fit in the article. It’s between 3,000 and 5,000 diapers the first year, and twice as many wipes. And from there it starts to add up.

P. He will have left more than one shock with the data of the diapers.

R. And the worst is not that, the worst is that diapers last 500 years in this world. That is to say, the diaper that I changed my son 24 years ago, the same in 460 years is still a waste on this planet. And beware, it is not about being against plastic in general, but about the one whose use we could replace with other alternatives.

P. What would be the alternative to the 5,000 diapers in the first year?

R. There are reusable cloth diapers, for example.

P. Among the excuses to move forward, he points out classic arguments such as “I already recycle” or “it’s the neighbor’s fault.” In the case of diapers, comfort could be added.

R. As I always say, if you tell a father or mother all the changes they can make in their life, they will be overwhelmed and they won’t make any. You have to make it easy for them to get started. So if they can’t see themselves washing diapers, they have other alternatives. For example, the disposable diapers of a lifetime that we find today made with biodegradable materials and that only They take seven years to degrade. Nowadays they are sold in almost any supermarket for a few cents more per diaper. It won’t be ruin.

P. The main thing, then, is to start.

R. In each chapter of the book I give ideas at two levels: easy and advanced. The first is to start, which of course is the important thing. Why? Because this awareness has a very curious thing: everyone who starts always goes to more, never to less. Once you start, you get the bug and you start looking for new ways to continue contributing.

P. Let’s talk about the (useless) of a baby. You have to see the amount of things that are bought when you are going to have a child and that are not going to be needed at all.

R. With the second child, people, in addition to trying to take advantage of the first, already realize what is important and what is not, but when one is going to be a father for the first time, since we feel so insecure, we tend to think that if we buy the most expensive crib of all or all the junk that can be had, we will raise it better.

P. Is there any (useless) of the baby that particularly horrifies you?

R. Phew. I am very much against those kitchen robots that are like a Thermomix to cook baby vegetables. There are parents who already ask for them on the birth list. I sometimes tell them, as a joke: “If you don’t know if you’re going to live until you eat porridge!”. And then there are people who I have seen ask for bottles, teats and sterilizers; and, at the same time, breast pumps and nursing discs. Either you breastfeed him or you bottle feed him! You don’t need to buy everything, you’ll see!

Cover of Rosa Jové’s book ‘Sustainable Parenting’.

P. What role can breastfeeding have for a more sustainable upbringing?

R. We strongly advocate the health benefits of breastfeeding for the baby, but not so much the benefits it has for the planet. When I give talks on breastfeeding, one of the aspects that I always explain is that option B, that of artificial milk, generates a lot of waste and spends a lot of resources throughout its production process. It is always advisable to opt for breastfeeding. Please, even if it’s for the planet…

P. Luckily, for those (useless) babies we were talking about, one always finds a way out. The strategies of rejecting and reducing not so much, but that of reusing and giving away seems to be gaining more ground.

R. In the end, reusing and giving away was already done by our grandmothers, so something will have remained in the collective unconscious. When my mother had my little brother, I was already 10 years old and I remember that many neighbors brought her things that they no longer needed. Then that has been done. Both my husband and I are from a large family, we have many nephews, so a lot of clothes and many child-rearing utensils have been circulating through a network that we wove between sisters and sisters-in-law.

P. You can’t get away from overdosing on toys.

R. I like to remember that the important thing is the game, not the toys. And then there’s one thing we could start to think about: rented toys. In the end many are used for a season and are new. Why not rent them? Libraries and media libraries allow you to take books, records, movies and board games. Why not raise the same with the toys in the playrooms?

P. There are people who no longer have children due to environmental awareness. The same after reading his book they are legion.

R. That’s what I thought, that’s why in the end I wrote the open letter to all the Greta Thunbergs in the world. Because it is the opposite. You have to have children, what you don’t have to do is consume nonsense. The first year a child only asks for love and boob, it is not something unsustainable, we make it unsustainable. If we stop having children, in 50 years this will go to hell. It’s not about that. Let’s see if it will turn out that we extinguish ourselves before plastics extinguish us…

