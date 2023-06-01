Love and respect children above all else. This is how Rosa Jové (Lleida, 62 years old), graduate in Psychology and winner of the National Psychology Award Jose Luis Pinillos in 2022 Through his career, he understands parenting, a parenting that must be sustainable and based, above all, on love and respect. The expert, specialized in child and adolescent clinical psychology, in psychopediatrics (children between 0 and 3 years old) and educational psychologist, is also the author of the bestseller sleep without tears (2006) —which has exceeded 30 editions—, of the happiest school (2017) or from sustainable breeding (2022). All of them published by the publisher The Sphere of Books.

For Jové, the most important thing is to spend as much time as possible with the children because that strengthens affective ties and improves coexistence: “Taking children everywhere is very positive for the family. Improve the relationship at home. In addition, the little ones must be part of society, a society that is not made for them and that has lost the concept of tribe. And this must be changed.” For this psychologist, co-sleeping or breastfeeding, essential for attachment parenting, should not cause the couple and their sexual life to suffer.

ASK. Do you think that currently fathers and mothers can raise children without dying in the attempt?

ANSWER. Yes, they can because every day thousands of parents show it, but it is not an easy task. Not to die, but the parents are putea. To improve the situation, longer maternity and paternity leave would be needed to be able to spend more time with the children. Furthermore, mothers, if they breastfeed, would not have to remove their milk. On the other hand, financial aid would be necessary to be able to have, if necessary, a caregiver or take the child to nursery school.

Q. Do you think that the meaning of tribe is being lost in families?

R. Yes. We no longer raise in a tribe, basically because the cities are very large and sometimes the parents live far from the grandparents. To harm someone, that harms the parents. Children, as long as they are with their parents and from time to time see their grandparents or other relatives, and socialize with their school friends, feel good.

Q. As an advocate of attachment parenting, do you feel that most parents perceive this as a burden?

R. If someone sees attachment parenting as a burden, it is because they have not internalized what it really entails. This implies being more with the children. I remember enjoying a lot spending time with my family, what I didn’t like was going to work. If any father or mother thinks so, I would tell them to rethink it because something must change.

Q. Can the couple resent when they have to accept all the demands of the child and, in addition, add co-sleeping and breastfeeding?

R. Should not. A father is wrong if it bothers him that his son drinks breast milk for as long as the mother takes, because it is the best she can do for him and in the same way she would have to take the same time to give him porridge or a bottle. The couple does not have to resent co-sleeping, it will only do so in those people who have sex only at night and in the double bed. These people should think about their youth, when they were dating and did not have a house or a double bed and they did it anywhere. With children they should raise it in the same way and do it when the child is in the nursery or when the grandparents take him for a walk. If the fact of having a child in the double bed at night makes it difficult for any couple to maintain their sexual life, it is because they do not have much creativity.

Q. With regard to spending time with your children, taking them everywhere (shops, restaurants, cinemas…), do you see this as reasonable and positive for family ties and relationships?

R. Yes, it would be good if the children were always in society, the problem is that it separates them. There are restaurants where children have restricted access, there are squares where they cannot play, common areas in neighboring communities where neither can they, even weddings where minors are not asked to attend. Taking them everywhere is very positive for bonds and family.

Q. Do you perceive that there is less and less family leisure, such as nature outings or sports, among others?

R. No. I think that families with children tend to get away whenever they can and go out every day, at least to the park, but they have it more difficult because of what we said before. I believe that parents are very imaginative and think a lot to prepare desirable plans for their children.

Q. Are parents sufficiently involved in raising their children, that is, do they talk, are interested, attend to them, are involved in their school and extracurricular activities?

R. Yes, and more and more. When I started this natural or attachment parenting in the late nineties, when I talked about respectful parenting, the parents looked at me strangely, they were unaware of the term. But now, even if they don’t practice it, they know what it means and more and more. Today this is much more integrated into society.

Q. What are the biggest complaints you hear from mothers and fathers regarding the care and education of their children at home?

R. It goes by age. Before a year and a half, approximately, they refer to: “It doesn’t eat me, it doesn’t sleep me.” From two to four years is the stage of tantrums and they lament their protests and anger. From the age of five, when they start in the school world, they complain about not wanting to go to school or do their homework.

Q. What would you say are the keys to positive role models for children, both in teachers and parents?

R. The adults who are with the child and educate him must have love for that child, second love, third love, and then respect. Young children must be loved and respected and when the child identifies that, he becomes attached to that person. By scolding them they will not obey anymore.

Q. Do you think that children learn from passionate teachers who infect them with that enthusiasm for learning or is everything really focused on something more masterful?

R. A teacher has to be passionate, even with older kids. When someone makes you love a subject, that comes to you. We have all had teachers that we have loved and others that have made us hate a subject. The passion of the teachers (who are qualified) is what makes us excited to learn.

