The president of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), Minister Rosa Weber, personally called the 27 governors of the States this Monday (9.jan.2023) in order to sensitize them about the importance of participating in a meeting, at 8 pm , with the Justices of the Supreme Court.

The heads of Executives in the Federation Units meet this Monday with the President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). In addition to Rosa Weber, justices Ricardo Lewandowski, Dias Toffolli and Roberto Barroso, from the Federal Supreme Court, went to the Planalto Palace to follow the meeting. It is not yet confirmed whether the appointment of the governors with the magistrates will take place in the room of the 1st Panel of the STF or in the Planalto itself.

The Court building undergoes technical expertise by the PF (Federal Police), external and internal, after the attacks carried out by extremists on Sunday (January 8) to the headquarters building, which is banned. Annexes 1 and 2 of the STF were not targets of vandalism, according to information from the press office, and are functioning normally. The damages will be quantified after the investigation, which is not expected to be completed.

The invasion of the headquarters of the Three Powers in Brasília motivated Lula’s meeting with the governors. The objective of the 27 state managers is to show solidarity with the Federal Executive and make a gesture in defense of democracy, in addition to discussing joint actions.

Invasion of the Three Powers

Around 3 pm on Sunday (8.jan.2023), right-wing extremists invaded the National Congress after breaking through the protective barriers placed by the security forces of the Federal District and the National Force. There, invaded the Green Hall of the Chamber of Deputies, an area that gives access to the plenary of the House. Voting equipment in the plenary was vandalized. Extremists also used the Senate’s “slide” mat.

Then, the radicals went to the Planalto Palace and destroyed several rooms in the seat of the Executive Branch. Finally, they invaded the STF (Federal Supreme Court). They broke windows on the facade and reached the plenary of the Court, where they pulled chairs from the floor and the coat of arms of the republic. The radicals also graffitied the statue “A Justiça” and the door of Minister Alexandre de Moraes’ office.

The acts were carried out by people mostly dressed in T-shirts from the Brazilian soccer team, clothes in the colors of the Brazilian flag and, sometimes, with the flag itself on the back. They called themselves patriots and advocated military intervention (in practice, a coup d’état) to overthrow the government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

before the invasion

The organization of the movement had been captured previously by the federal government, which had determined the use of the National Force in the region. On Sunday morning (January 8), 3 buses of security agents were deployed on the Esplanada. But it was not enough to contain the invasion of radicals in the seat of the Legislative.

During the weekend, dozens of buses, hundreds of cars and hundreds of people arrived in the federal capital for the demonstration. Initially, the group concentrated on the headquarters of the Army Headquarters, 7.9 km from Praça dos Três Poderes.

Afterwards, the radicals walked down the Monumental Axis to the Esplanada dos Ministérios, escorted by the Military Police of the Federal District.

Access from the avenues was blocked for vehicles. But there was no impediment for those walking past.

On Sunday (January 8), police officers searched pedestrians who wanted to go to the Esplanada. Each pedestrian access point had a pair of military police officers to search bags and backpacks. The focus was on identifying sharp objects, such as glass and knives.

AGAINST SQUID

Since the election results, radical Bolsonarists have occupied barracks in different Brazilian states. They also held protests on federal highways and, after Lula’s diplomacy, promoted violent acts in the center of Brasília. In addition, the police found explosive materials in 2 locations in the federal capital.

The Invasion Timeline

PRE-INVASION SATURDAY (7.jan)

the arrival of extremists – at least 80 buses with Bolsonaro supporters arrive in Brasília. They gather in front of the Army HQ, where the demonstrators who contest the election result are camped;

– at least 80 buses with Bolsonaro supporters arrive in Brasília. They gather in front of the Army HQ, where the demonstrators who contest the election result are camped; Prohibition of the Esplanade – it was closed to cars and people on Saturday (7.jan). According to Minister of Justice Flávio Dino, Ibaneis decided on Saturday to release the road to pedestrians, not complying with Dino’s requests that it remain closed;

it was closed to cars and people on Saturday (7.jan). According to Minister of Justice Flávio Dino, Ibaneis decided on Saturday to release the road to pedestrians, not complying with Dino’s requests that it remain closed; camping in Belo Horizonte – Minister Alexandre de Moraes issued a decision determining the clearing of the camp in front of the Army HQ in the city;

Minister Alexandre de Moraes issued a decision determining the clearing of the camp in front of the Army HQ in the city; National Force (7 pm) – Dino issued an ordinance authorizing the use of the National Force on the Esplanada dos Ministérios in Brasília until Monday (9.jan)

SUNDAY (8.jan)



tension in the morning – Brasília dawned under tension between the encamped radicals and the arrival of the National Force. At 7:36 am, Dino posted on Twitter that he hoped there would be no violent acts and that the police would not need to act. The camp in front of the Army HQ had more people. It was already known, in the morning, that the demonstrators planned to walk to the Planalto Palace. Protesters called for the act in front of Congress;

– Brasília dawned under tension between the encamped radicals and the arrival of the National Force. At 7:36 am, Dino posted on Twitter that he hoped there would be no violent acts and that the police would not need to act. The camp in front of the Army HQ had more people. It was already known, in the morning, that the demonstrators planned to walk to the Planalto Palace. Protesters called for the act in front of Congress; camp mucio – the Minister of Defense went to the camp in the morning and said that the weather was “for now, calm“;

– the Minister of Defense went to the camp in the morning and said that the weather was “for now, calm“; march to plateau (13:00) – the campers begin to leave the Army HQ towards the Esplanade. A military policeman praises the demonstration and says he will “escort them” to ensure the safety of those who march;

(13:00) – the campers begin to leave the Army HQ towards the Esplanade. A military policeman praises the demonstration and says he will “escort them” to ensure the safety of those who march; concentration (1pm) – The Power360 found about 100 people concentrated in front of the Congress. They were just searched. They were waiting for the larger group and people walking from the Army HQ towards the place;

– The found about 100 people concentrated in front of the Congress. They were just searched. They were waiting for the larger group and people walking from the Army HQ towards the place; lock is broken (15h) – extremists break the barrier of police protection;

Invasion of Congress (3:10 pm) – right-wing radicals invade Congress and start tearing it apart;

right-wing radicals invade Congress and start tearing it apart; Flávio Bolsonaro tries to distance himself (3:24 pm) – the senator sends a message to a group of fellow senators trying to remove responsibility from his father, former president Jair Bolsonaro, for the acts;

(3:24 pm) – the senator sends a message to a group of fellow senators trying to remove responsibility from his father, former president Jair Bolsonaro, for the acts; gas pumps (3:30 pm) – with a reduced staff, the PM-DF tries to contain the demonstrators with bombs;

(3:30 pm) – with a reduced staff, the PM-DF tries to contain the demonstrators with bombs; Dino manifests (3:43 pm) – minister classifies invasion as absurd and said the government of the Federal District promised reinforcements;

– minister classifies invasion as absurd and said the government of the Federal District promised reinforcements; Invasion of the Plateau (3:50 pm) – the extremists advance and invade the Planalto Palace, starting the depredation and destruction of works of art and other objects;

STF invasion (3:50 pm to 4:00 pm) – practically at the same time, Bolsonarista radicals enter and vandalize the Federal Supreme Court;

National Force arrives at the Esplanade (16:25) – Summoned the day before by the Minister of Justice, the force only arrived when the headquarters of the Three Powers were already invaded;

– Summoned the day before by the Minister of Justice, the force only arrived when the headquarters of the Three Powers were already invaded; Aras calls for investigation (4:25 pm) – the attorney general of the republic asked in a note that the attorney general of the federal district open a criminal investigation;

– the attorney general of the republic asked in a note that the attorney general of the federal district open a criminal investigation; resignation of Anderson Torres (5:08 pm) – the governor of the Federal District dismisses the secretary of Public Security, who is in the United States;

the governor of the Federal District dismisses the secretary of Public Security, who is in the United States; Lula decrees intervention (5:50 pm) – the president was in Araraquara (SP) to check the damage caused by the rains. From there, he announced federal intervention in public security in Brasilia and said that everyone will be punished. Lula blamed former President Bolsonaro for the acts;

– the president was in Araraquara (SP) to check the damage caused by the rains. From there, he announced federal intervention in public security in Brasilia and said that everyone will be punished. Lula blamed former President Bolsonaro for the acts; Valdemar: “they don’t represent Bolsonaro” (6 pm) – the president of the PL released a video to the press saying that the acts do not represent the party;

– the president of the PL released a video to the press saying that the acts do not represent the party; fire on the lawn (6:20 pm) – extremists set fire to the lawn of the National Congress;

– extremists set fire to the lawn of the National Congress; arrest of extremists (6:20 pm) – Federal District police begin to retake public buildings and arrest right-wing radicals;

– Federal District police begin to retake public buildings and arrest right-wing radicals; AGU asks for Torres arrest (6:30 pm) – the Attorney General’s Office asks the STF to arrest the former Secretary of Public Security of the Federal District in flagrante delicto;

– the Attorney General’s Office asks the STF to arrest the former Secretary of Public Security of the Federal District in flagrante delicto; Ibaneis apologizes (7 pm) – Governor apologizes to Lula, Rosa Weber, Arthur Lira and Rodrigo Pacheco;

(7 pm) – Governor apologizes to Lula, Rosa Weber, Arthur Lira and Rodrigo Pacheco; intervenor goes to the Esplanade (20:15) – Ricardo Capelli, appointed to intervene in the security of the Federal District, goes to the Esplanada after the invasions;

– Ricardo Capelli, appointed to intervene in the security of the Federal District, goes to the Esplanada after the invasions; after 6 am, Bolsonaro condemns invasion (9:17 pm) – the former president posted a note on Twitter trying to compare the acts with left-wing demonstrations and says he repudiates Lula’s accusations about having responsibility for the acts;

the former president posted a note on Twitter trying to compare the acts with left-wing demonstrations and says he repudiates Lula’s accusations about having responsibility for the acts; PF installs crisis office (21:40) – force creates group to coordinate actions and identify perpetrators of crimes in the invasion;

– force creates group to coordinate actions and identify perpetrators of crimes in the invasion; Lula visits Planalto and STF (10 pm) – President was accompanied by ministers Rosa Weber, Roberto Barroso and Dias Toffoli.

MONDAY (9.jan)