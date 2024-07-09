Mexico City.- Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection Rosa Icela Rodríguez held a telephone call with White House National Security Advisor Elizabeth Sherwood Randall.

The conversation took place a day after Rodríguez, who will serve as Secretary of the Interior starting October 1, held a meeting with the virtual president-elect Claudia Sheinbaum and with Omar García Harfuch, who will replace her at the SSPC.

“We had a conversation with Dr. Elizabeth Sherwood Randall, national security adviser to President (Joe) Biden. We talked about the continuity of agreements between Mexico and the United States, and the importance of moving forward in security,” the official posted on her X account.

According to the security strategy designed by the next Administration, one of the objectives of the Comprehensive Plan to Combat Organized Crime is to break the supply chains of chemical precursors for the production of fentanyl and other designer drugs.

“To affect the supply chains of synthetic drugs. (Taking into account the basic scheme of the fentanyl and methamphetamine supply chain, in order to disrupt each link in these, to prevent their production),” the document states.

Sherwood Randall is Biden’s point person in charge of coordinating efforts to combat fentanyl, a drug that caused the deaths of nearly 70,000 people in the United States in 2021.