The owner of the Secretary of Security and Federal Citizen ProtectionRosa Icela Rodríguez, highlighted during the morning conference of the President of the Republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the investigation of the suspected murderer from Hugo Carbajal15 year old murdered at a clandestine party in the State of Mexico.

The statements of the federal official took place on the morning of this Thursday, April 7, at the conference held in National Palace.

It is not an arrest, since the man voluntarily presented himself, according to the words of rose icela.

This is Mauricio ‘N’, who voluntarily presented himself at the facilities of the Attorney General’s Office of the Mexico statebecause he is identified as a suspect in the murder of the young man that occurred on April 3 at the party, where he was present.

the owner of the Federal Security Secretariat pointed out that in the investigations and ties with the family the State Prosecutor’s Office and the Secretaries of Security of both the State and the Federation.

Read more: Marches and protests for this April 7 in CDMX

Arrest warrant

He stated that the defendant supplemented a arrest warrant after the accusations against him for the events that occurred in Jilotzinngo, Mexico state.

He recalled the events related to the demonstrations and blockades of the North Peripheral of the Mexican entity.