The Rosa Icela Rodriguezhead of the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC) andRoberto Salcedo AquinoSecretary of Public Function (SFP), met withDavid Colmenares Paramohead of the Superior Audit Office of the Federation (ASF).

This as part of the meetings to monitor progress in the audit process of the SSPC Public Account 2022, as well as previous years, in order to present clear accounts on the expenditure of resources.

The Superior Auditor held a working meeting with heads of @SSPCMexico @rosaicela_ and @SFP_mx Roberto Salcedo, in order to review the progress of the inspection process of the #PublicAccount22 of the SSPC as well as the monitoring of previous public accounts. pic.twitter.com/pypGiuODGY — Superior Audit (@ASF_Mexico)

