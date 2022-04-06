Despite the fact that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador assured that Rosa Icela Rodríguez, Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection, is attending the case and has been in communication with the family of the young Hugo Carbajal, the mother of the minor indicated that with her he has not spoken.

“They’re going to turn it on you, don’t do it like that, because Rosa Icela hasn’t come here, at least she hasn’t spoken to me, the only person who has shown her face here is Ricardo de la Cruz Musalem,” reproached the mother. by Hugo, Maureen Amaro.

On one side of the Naucalli Park, family members and classmates set up camp. They will stand guard until they receive progress on the investigation.

After the closing of North Peripheralfor the murder of the young Hugo Carbajal, in Jilotzingo, State of Mexico, relatives and friends of the minor demand justice and the rapid arrest of the person responsible, or they will once again block the important road.

Justice for Hugo, yesterday we saw that there are many Hugos, 48 ​​hours to arrest the murderer or we close the Periferico again, said the boy’s mother, maureen amaro.

“Today I understand all Mexican mothers when their children are taken from them, and when there are women who say: there is such a crazy lady who is looking for children out there, because it is a very strong pain and I do not wish it on anyone. I think that all the mothers of Mexico are with me today, it is a horrible pain,” she declared in the morning.

Maureen assured that she will remain in Periférico Norte until her son’s murderer is arrested and that they will return if he is not arrested in 48 hours: “they already know where he is.” “They’re going to have to kill me here at Periferico,” she stressed.

Hugo Carbajal’s parents went to the Naucalpan Regional Prosecutor’s Office to demand justice for the death of their son and speed in the investigations to arrest the person responsible for the boy’s death, identified as “Mauricio”.

Ricardo de la Cruz MusalemSecretary of Government of the State of Mexico, went this morning to the vicinity of Naucalli Park, where the minor’s parents spent the night after blocking Periférico for 13 hours.

The official offered them to meet with officials from the Prosecutor’s Office to review said progress and the details of the investigation folder, in exchange for suspending the closure of the road.

The relatives accepted the deal, but will continue the demonstrations at the foot of the avenue indefinitely until the aggressor is captured. In case the results of the match are not favorable, they will consider blocking again.

Hugo, wounded in the neck

On Saturday, April 2, in a clandestine bar, the young Hugo Carbajal was injured in the neck with a broken glass by a local security guard. The property is currently suspended.

After a fight in the place, they began to evict them from the place, then a person arrived with a drink in his hand and tried to suffocate Hugo. The boy, according to the story of one of his friends, politely asked him to release him, but the alleged attacker stuck the glass in his neck.

The young man was taken to a private hospital in Atizapán, where he was reported dead as a result of his injuries. According to reports, clandestine parties are common in this area of ​​Julitzingo every weekend.

On Tuesday, from an early hour, family and friends of Hugo closed Periférico Norte. After several hours of blockade, circulation began to be released around 10 p.m.

The protest to demand “Justice for Hugo!” The circulation of vehicles collapsed along more than 30 kilometers of Periférico Norte, from the area of ​​Chapultepec and Polanco in Mexico City, to the municipalities of Tepotzotlán, Cuautitlán Izcalli and Tlalnepantla.