Rosa Icela RodriguezSecretary of Security and Citizen Protection, called on local congresses and federal entities to promote the criminal type of the crime of femicidewhich could ensure that when this crime is incurred, the correct procedure is given.

In the respectful appeal of the secretary, it is included that in addition to considering the crime of femicidethe necessary expert and ministerial investigation protocols are integrated with it.

Rodríguez explained that this will guarantee due diligence and due process so that the victims and their families obtain justice.

The announcement of Rosa Icela Rodriguez took place within the framework of the start of the 16 days of activism, as part of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Womenwhich was held on the esplanade of the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC).

At the groundbreaking ceremony, the holder of the SSPC endorsed its commitment and conviction to work in favor of prevention, care, punishment and eradication of violence against women.

“With the strategy Zero Impunity it relies on arrests for femicide, family violence and other crimes against women. Timely follow-up is given to each case to prevent these crimes from going unpunished,” she said.

assured that the current Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection she has the sensitivity of a woman, and she reiterated that she also has the determination, courage and courage to act with the use of operational intelligence, to deal accurate blows to crime.

AMLO government committed to combating femicides: Rosa Icela

The Secretary Rosa Icela Rodriguez stressed that since 2018, when the government of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO), work is being done to ensure that all violent deaths of women are classified as femicide.

He added that since 2020, cases are measured and strategies are generated to prevent them and punish those responsible.

“It has taken us our lives to repeat over and over again that violence against women is not normal, that it is a crime, that girls do not touch themselves; that the personal problems of women are public problems and not of private life,” said the head of the SSPC.

She said that the president honored her with the appointment of Secretary of Security; It is the first time that a woman in Mexico assumes this role of such importance, which, due to the challenge she represents, was thought to be exclusive to the male sector.

He expressed his conviction that it is possible to build a country of peace, free of violence, where girls, young women, older adults, indigenous people, merchants, workers, walk safe, free and happy.

Rosa Icela Rodriguez recalled that it has taken more than 20 years to incorporate the perspective of gender equality in the government in order to build new ways of doing politics, and highlighted the importance of strengthening women’s leadership as agents of change and transformation.

We recommend you read:

The official of the SSPC She was accompanied by Luis María Alcalde, Secretary of Labor and Social Welfare, Nadine Gasman, president of the National Institute for Women (Inmujeres), as well as Fabiola Alanís, head of the National Commission to Prevent and Eradicate Violence against Women (Conavim). , among others.