Rosa Fuentes, the still wife of Paolo Hurtado, would be threatened with an abortion. The latest program on “Magaly TV, the firm” once again placed attention on the soccer player and on Jossmery Toledo after the duo was seen sharing a possible officialization of their romance at a party in Santa Eulalia. These latest events sparked outrage and, of course, a response from Rosa Fuentes.

His response was accompanied by strong revelations that the Magaly Medina program broadcast. The show host shared screenshots showing the athlete’s threats to the mother of her children.

Magaly exposes threatening chats from Paolo Hurtado to Rosa Fuentes

In the images broadcast by ATV, Paolo Hurtado accused the mother of his children of having stolen accessories from his belongings before his trip to the United States. Likewise, he declared ‘war’ on him.

“He sells the watches and everything. Let those watches last you, but we are going to war together now (…). Here I am not going to look bad, do you want to play dirty? Okay“, was read in the WhatsApp conversations.

Rosa Fuentes would have threatened abortion, according to medical reports

Minutes after exposing Paolo Hurtado on his show and launching his recent ampay alongside Jossmery Toledo, Magaly Medina explained that Rosa Fuentes, who lives in the US, would be presenting health problems that affect her pregnancy.

According to the ATV figure, Paolo Hurtado’s ex-partner arrived at the medical center and had to be treated in an emergency. This fact would have originated after the first televised ampay between the father of her little ones and Jossmery.

“She is in the United States. She is in the first trimester of pregnancy. According to this medical report, Rosa is threatened with an abortion”, recounted the presenter.

