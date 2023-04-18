Paolo Hurtado and Jossmery Toledo were seen together again after having starred in an ampay with which the soccer player broke up his marriage with Rosa Fuentes after 10 years of marriage. Given this, the woman published a message after seeing the new images that the “Love and Fire” program will launch on April 17. “The truth does not surprise me, they are two people who have no shame and even a little respect for children and a pregnant woman”reads a post uploaded to his official Facebook account.

The soccer player Paolo Hurtado met again with Jossmery Toledo, according to “Love and fire”. Photo: Composition LR/Willax Capture/Broadcast

What did Rosa Fuentes say after seeing Paolo and Jossmery’s new ampay?

Rosa Fuentes was no stranger to the images of Jossmery Toledo and Paolo Hurtado, who were affectionate without knowing that the cameras of “Love and Fire” they were filming them. So much so that the footballer’s ex-partner downloaded it in a publication on her account of Facebook. “I want you to know that I am fine, I already found out about the news that is going to come out, thanks for the concern, the calls and the messages”, wrote.

Statement from Rosa Fuentes. Photo: Facebook

“The truth does not surprise me, they are two people who have no shame and even a little respect for children and a pregnant woman,” added the woman, who is pregnant. “They are such for which, they do deserve. This does not humiliate me anymore, if that was what they wanted to achieve, this makes me stronger and more sure of the decision I made.”held.

The new ampay by Jossmery Toledo and Paolo Hurtado

in advance of “Love and Fire”, he is heard saying the following to the voiceover: “They expelled him in Arequipa and he came to Lima to celebrate.” According to the Willax program, Paolo Hurtado would have traveled to Lima after his expulsion to see former police officer Jossmery Toledo. Both are seen hugging in the clip, which suggests that, after the episode of infidelity, they maintain the link.

Rosa Fuentes demanded a divorce from Paolo Hurtado

One of the things that also had an impact on the statement of Rosa Fuentes It was that he demanded a divorce from Paolo Hurtado and even asked him to speak with his lawyer. “I only hope that the father of my children and my still husband give in and reconcile, that he does not do more harm and that he let us move forward too, that he answer my lawyer to finish the legal procedures. I will not give them the pleasure of losing my baby if that is what they are looking for,” she wrote.

Rosa Fuentes spoke about the divorce proceedings with Paolo Hurtado. Photo: Instagram

Rosa Fuentes changes her sentimental status to “widow”

Rosa Fuentes does not forgive Paolo Hurtado’s infidelity with Jossmery Toledo and after lashing out at him and the ex-police, she makes a new update on her Facebook account, because now she appears as “widow”which has surprised thousands of users who closely follow the media ampay.

The new sentimental state of Rosa Fuentes. Photo: Rosi FS/Facebook

How did Rosa Fuentes manage to survive in the United States with her children?

After Paolo Hurtado intimidated Rosa Fuentes by messages and accused her of having “stolen” her accessories, the aforementioned lawyer, Claudia Zumaeta, specified that this is false and that she took those objects to be able to subsist with her children in a country new.

“When there is a marriage in the first place, all 50% belongs to each one and there is no theft or debts between spouses, what she did when she saw this situation and having to leave the country immediately after the ampay, she had no financial resources “, he said at the beginning.

“What she did was take the jewels to leave the country for A or B reasons. She has not sold them, she has not profited, she has not stolen them as he says because there is no theft so I advise her to seek advice,” the lawyer highlighted. .

Paolo Hurtado threatens Rosa Fuentes

What was he thinking? Magaly Medina revealed the last messages that Paolo Hurtado sent to Rosa Fuentes after the new images with Jossmery Toledo. Far from showing regret, the soccer player took advantage of intimidating the mother of his children.

“Now, just as you talk, I’m going to tell her to come out and talk. You will fight against her, then. She’s going out to talk. Now I’m going to tell her, I’m going to tell her everything so she can come out and talk. Here I am not going to look bad. Do you want to play dirty? Ok ”, were her words.

