Have they already made friends? Kiara Fuentessister ofRosa Fuentes, made an unexpected publication on social networks last weekend when he appeared very close and friendly with Paolo Hurtado, father of his sister’s children, to whom he was unfaithful with the model Jossmery Toledo. What was this due to? Find out in the following note.

YOU CAN SEE: They leak video of the confrontation between Jossmery and Hurtado’s family: the model’s version would be confirmed

Did Rosa Fuentes’ sister meet with Paolo Hurtado?

Through her Instagram stories, Kiara Fuentes shared several videos with soccer player Paolo Hurtado, in which they were seen having a fun time while enjoying a can of beer and listening to music.

It was precisely his musical choice that caught the attention of users the most because the videos were accompanied by the group Dan Den. “And even though they criticize me, I love you,” the song said.

This surprised more than one because Paolo Hurtado betrayed Kiara’s sister by having an extramarital relationship with Jossmery Toledo, as he himself confessed in various interviews.

“I have the obligation to help you. No matter how many drugs you use. And no matter how much you abuse us. The family and I have to take care of you. Only those who have children understand that the duty of a father never ends.”Kiara and the former national team sang, appearing very happy together.

YOU CAN SEE: Rosa Fuentes and Paolo Hurtado are in the process of divorcing and share the same lawyer, according to Brunella Horna

Why was Rosa Fuentes’ sister excited when she saw Jossmery Toledo?

Jossmery Toledoreported that he was the victim of assault in a well-known shopping center by the sister of his wife Paolo Hurtado:“I have just experienced a situation of aggression that I have never experienced before, in a public place. I have videos and proof. It is unfortunate to reach this point when I have asked for protective measures to avoid these moments of worry and fear, for me and my family. I just leave it on record here… whatever happens to me, you already know who the culprits are.”.

#Rosa #Fuentes #sister #close #Hurtado #controversy #criticize #love