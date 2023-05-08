Determined to get on with her life, Rosa Fuentes turned the page after the ampay that starred Paolo Hurtado with Jossmery Toledo and has returned to her usual routine accompanied by her two children. After her return to Lima, the soccer player’s still wife avoided making statements about her media dispute with the Peruvian team; However, as the days went by, it became known that she was promoting her new business.

Rosa Fuentes reappears to promote her venture

It was on May 3 that Rosa Fuentes reappeared next to ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe in order to announce the opening of her new company: a physical rehabilitation center for high-performance athletes.

YOU CAN SEE: Rosa Fuentes: what is the exclusive business that the still wife of Paolo Hurtado has?

“We are dedicated to the rehabilitation of high-level athletes, I have high-end machines to be able to recover them, help them in the process of an operation they have had,” he told the cameras. Jefferson Farfán’s uncle began to recommend the place for good service.

Rosa Fuentes shares a tender session with her children

Now, this last weekend, the ex-partner of the popular ‘Horse’ Hurtado He was encouraged to publish photographs of a photo session in the company of his two heirs and to share a thoughtful and important letter. Rosa FuentesIn addition, she is expecting her third baby, the result of her relationship with striker Hurtado.

YOU CAN SEE: Rosa Fuentes returned to Lima after an ampay from Paolo Hurtado, but avoided declaring to the press

“I could go through a thousand storms… Knowing that in the end my children will be waiting for me… Gadiel and Amir, this love is the only thing that fills me and heals me”reads the description of the Instagram graph.

Rosa Fuentes shone in a tender photo session with her three little ones. Photo: Rosa Fuentes/Instagram



#Rosa #Fuentes #shares #moving #publication #children #love #heals

Determined to get on with her life, Rosa Fuentes turned the page after the ampay that starred Paolo Hurtado with Jossmery Toledo and has returned to her usual routine accompanied by her two children. After her return to Lima, the soccer player’s still wife avoided making statements about her media dispute with the Peruvian team; However, as the days went by, it became known that she was promoting her new business.

Rosa Fuentes reappears to promote her venture

It was on May 3 that Rosa Fuentes reappeared next to ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe in order to announce the opening of her new company: a physical rehabilitation center for high-performance athletes.

YOU CAN SEE: Rosa Fuentes: what is the exclusive business that the still wife of Paolo Hurtado has?

“We are dedicated to the rehabilitation of high-level athletes, I have high-end machines to be able to recover them, help them in the process of an operation they have had,” he told the cameras. Jefferson Farfán’s uncle began to recommend the place for good service.

Rosa Fuentes shares a tender session with her children

Now, this last weekend, the ex-partner of the popular ‘Horse’ Hurtado He was encouraged to publish photographs of a photo session in the company of his two heirs and to share a thoughtful and important letter. Rosa FuentesIn addition, she is expecting her third baby, the result of her relationship with striker Hurtado.

YOU CAN SEE: Rosa Fuentes returned to Lima after an ampay from Paolo Hurtado, but avoided declaring to the press

“I could go through a thousand storms… Knowing that in the end my children will be waiting for me… Gadiel and Amir, this love is the only thing that fills me and heals me”reads the description of the Instagram graph.

Rosa Fuentes shone in a tender photo session with her three little ones. Photo: Rosa Fuentes/Instagram



#Rosa #Fuentes #shares #moving #publication #children #love #heals

Determined to get on with her life, Rosa Fuentes turned the page after the ampay that starred Paolo Hurtado with Jossmery Toledo and has returned to her usual routine accompanied by her two children. After her return to Lima, the soccer player’s still wife avoided making statements about her media dispute with the Peruvian team; However, as the days went by, it became known that she was promoting her new business.

Rosa Fuentes reappears to promote her venture

It was on May 3 that Rosa Fuentes reappeared next to ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe in order to announce the opening of her new company: a physical rehabilitation center for high-performance athletes.

YOU CAN SEE: Rosa Fuentes: what is the exclusive business that the still wife of Paolo Hurtado has?

“We are dedicated to the rehabilitation of high-level athletes, I have high-end machines to be able to recover them, help them in the process of an operation they have had,” he told the cameras. Jefferson Farfán’s uncle began to recommend the place for good service.

Rosa Fuentes shares a tender session with her children

Now, this last weekend, the ex-partner of the popular ‘Horse’ Hurtado He was encouraged to publish photographs of a photo session in the company of his two heirs and to share a thoughtful and important letter. Rosa FuentesIn addition, she is expecting her third baby, the result of her relationship with striker Hurtado.

YOU CAN SEE: Rosa Fuentes returned to Lima after an ampay from Paolo Hurtado, but avoided declaring to the press

“I could go through a thousand storms… Knowing that in the end my children will be waiting for me… Gadiel and Amir, this love is the only thing that fills me and heals me”reads the description of the Instagram graph.

Rosa Fuentes shone in a tender photo session with her three little ones. Photo: Rosa Fuentes/Instagram



#Rosa #Fuentes #shares #moving #publication #children #love #heals

Determined to get on with her life, Rosa Fuentes turned the page after the ampay that starred Paolo Hurtado with Jossmery Toledo and has returned to her usual routine accompanied by her two children. After her return to Lima, the soccer player’s still wife avoided making statements about her media dispute with the Peruvian team; However, as the days went by, it became known that she was promoting her new business.

Rosa Fuentes reappears to promote her venture

It was on May 3 that Rosa Fuentes reappeared next to ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe in order to announce the opening of her new company: a physical rehabilitation center for high-performance athletes.

YOU CAN SEE: Rosa Fuentes: what is the exclusive business that the still wife of Paolo Hurtado has?

“We are dedicated to the rehabilitation of high-level athletes, I have high-end machines to be able to recover them, help them in the process of an operation they have had,” he told the cameras. Jefferson Farfán’s uncle began to recommend the place for good service.

Rosa Fuentes shares a tender session with her children

Now, this last weekend, the ex-partner of the popular ‘Horse’ Hurtado He was encouraged to publish photographs of a photo session in the company of his two heirs and to share a thoughtful and important letter. Rosa FuentesIn addition, she is expecting her third baby, the result of her relationship with striker Hurtado.

YOU CAN SEE: Rosa Fuentes returned to Lima after an ampay from Paolo Hurtado, but avoided declaring to the press

“I could go through a thousand storms… Knowing that in the end my children will be waiting for me… Gadiel and Amir, this love is the only thing that fills me and heals me”reads the description of the Instagram graph.

Rosa Fuentes shone in a tender photo session with her three little ones. Photo: Rosa Fuentes/Instagram



#Rosa #Fuentes #shares #moving #publication #children #love #heals