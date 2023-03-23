He answered loud and clear. Rosa Fuentes, wife of Paolo Hurtado, ruled on the ampay broadcast by “Magaly Tv, la firme”, in which the footballer is seen in compromising attitudes with Jossmery Toledo despite being married and having two children. After seeing the images of the show program, the woman announced that “had decided to end their 10-year marriage”.

What did Rosa Fuentes say?

The soccer player’s wife contacted the team of the Magaly Medina through instagram. Fuentes had already referred to the well-known ampay of her still husband and was emphatic in her desire to divorce her. In addition, she revealed her current pregnancy status.

“To public opinion, after seeing the images broadcast by the Magaly TV program, I have decided to definitively end my 10-year marriage with Paolo Hurtado. If anyone has to explain in this case, it’s not me.. Please, I ask for respect for my two minor children and consideration for my pregnancy. I will let this dissolve legally and above all in private, “said Rosa on her social networks.

Rosa Fuentes confirmed to the “Urraca” team that she is continuing with her divorce process from the athlete and stated that her marriage with Paolo was stable before the video was broadcast, since they were never separated at any time.

“I have been surprised like everyone with this news. After this I want to distance myself for my physical and mental health, and above all the well-being of my children. Thank you very much for the concern. As I said in my statement, this will be resolved legally,” Rosa Fuentes responded.