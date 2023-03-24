Rosa Fuentes agreed to reply to “Love and Fire” and made it clear that he will not return with Paolo Hurtado after the ampay that he starred in with Jossmery Toledo. In addition, he made it clear that he will proceed through legal channels. Let’s remember that the cameras of “Magaly TV, the firm” captured the footballer together with the model Jossmery Toledo in situations that confirm disloyalty. The figures in the middle met in the imperial city of Cusco, took a walk and even later met again in a popular airbnb.

In the last edition of the show program, Rodrigo González revealed the conversation he had with the still wife of Paolo Hurtado. “Rosa, are you going to proceed through legal channels or is there any possibility of resolving things with Paolo?” asked the driver of “Love and Fire” to which Rose replied: “None, and my lawyer will communicate directly with him.”

Then, the production of the Willax TV program asked him: “Will your lawyer give a statement to the media in the next few days?” Rosa Fuentes was emphatic with this fact: “I don’t think it’s necessary, I think the other party is open to reconcile. Otherwise, the lawyers will take care of it. Finally, the agreements are already internal, I do not think it is in the public interest ”, added.

Rosa Fuentes reports the end of her relationship with Paolo Hurtado

Rosa Fuentes decided to speak out through her social networks after the ampay of Paolo Hurtado and Jossmery Toledo. She made it clear that she ends their relationship. “To public opinion, after seeing the images broadcast by the ‘Magaly TV’ program, I have decided to definitively end my 10-year marriage with Paolo Hurtado. If anyone has to explain themselves in this case, it’s not me,” she wrote.

“Please, I ask for respect for my two youngest children and consideration for my state of pregnancy. I will let this dissolve (sic) legally and, above all, in private, “added the still wife of Paolo Hurtado.