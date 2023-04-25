Rosa Fuentes, still the wife of Paolo Hurtado, returned to Lima last weekend, as announced by the program “Magaly TV, the firm” on Monday, April 24. As is recalled, the mother of the soccer player’s children supported by Jossmery Toledo went to the United States to seek peace of mind for her, her heirs and the baby she is expecting. But, according to “Urraca”, she would have returned to the capital so that her lawyer seeks to reconcile and proceed with the divorce.

Minutes after arriving at the Jorge Chávez airport, she was seen with her children and someone who helps her with them. However, she avoided at all times making any statement to the media that was waiting for her after her arrival.

#Rosa #Fuentes #returned #Lima #ampay #Paolo #Hurtado #avoided #declaring #press