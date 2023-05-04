Rosa Fuentes reappeared next to ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe, after being away from the cameras for some time after her break with the player Paolo Hurtado. Fuentes announced the opening of a new physical rehabilitation center for high performance athletes. “We are dedicated to the rehabilitation of high-level athletes, I have high-end machines to be able to recover them, help them in the process of an operation they have had,” she said.

Also, the ‘Cut’ He recommended the place for its efficiency and revealed that he has known Rosa since 2009, with whom he built a friendship of more than 12 years over time.

#Rosa #Fuentes #reappears #promote #venture #Continue #working