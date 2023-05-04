Rosa Fuentes, Paolo Hurtado’s ex-partner, decided to reappear on his social networks with a message of empowerment after returning to our country after spending a few days in the United States to avoid dealing with the consequences of the footballer’s ampays with the model Jossmery Toledo. A few days ago, she was caught arriving at the Jorge Chávez Airport, but she avoided declaring to the media. Now, recently, she surprised by announcing a new venture with which she wants to get ahead for her children.

Rosa Fuentes and her message in networks

After a time of silence in networks, Rosa Fuentes He made his appearance on his Instagram account to make it clear that a new phase is beginning. For this reason, she decided to share a photograph of herself to show that she will not let adversity prevent her from getting ahead for the sake of her minor children.

“Hello. Here I am, ready to resume my life, my plans, my work and above all the reins of my family. They say that what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger and it’s true.. I only have words of gratitude for everyone. Life goes on and I begin to like this new stage. Thank you,” she wrote.

Rosa Fuentes sends a message. Photo: Instagram

Rosa Fuentes presents entrepreneurship

Rosa Fuentes reappeared accompanied by ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe after some time away from the cameras, this time she presented her new venture. It is a rehabilitation center for high-performance athletes.

“We are dedicated to the rehabilitation of high-level athletes, I have high-end machines to be able to recover them, help them in the process of an operation they have had,” he said.

