Final point. Rosa Fuentes, still the wife of Paolo Hurtado, was the target of a controversy when it was learned that the soccer player spent several days in Cusco together with the tiktoker Jossmery Toledo, where, allegedly, they had kissed. The ampay broadcast by Magaly Medina, in her program “Magaly TV: the firm”was the last link for the spouse of the player of scientist decided to end their marriage of 10 years. After that, Fuentes sent a statement and confessed, through a WhatsApp conversation, on the program “America Today”, who is out of the country.

In a statement he released earlier, he indicated that on the day of his tenth anniversary of marriage to Paolo Hurtado officially decided to turn the page, for her and her children. In addition, he revealed that they were about to renew her marriage vows, that she seeks to show her children that she is a brave mother and wished Hurtado luck, calling him a “miserable”.

What did Rosa Fuentes say in her last statement?

“Tell my inner Rosa that the love I have for her will not break again, what is there to repair the soul and hold each piece that remains of me… that everything passes. Tell my family and friends that I have never felt so loved. Thank you because I know we will not be alone. I can only wish PH (Paolo Hurtado) luck and tell him that you can’t be so miserable in life”wrote.

“Today 03/23/2023 I write the last chapter of what was my storya day like today began and also ended. Starting tomorrow I want to regain my anonymityto return to being an ordinary woman and a single mother more to the statistics ”.

The statement from Rosa Fuentes with which she would put an end to her marriage. Photo: Instagram / Rosa Fuentes

Paolo Hurtado and Rosa Fuentes were going to renew vows

In the same statement, Rosa Fuentes revealed that on the day of their tenth wedding anniversary, he found out that Paolo Hurtado He was preparing a surprise and would ask him to renew his wedding vows, however, the ampay that Magaly Medina revealed on her program Magaly Tv: La Firme, where he was seen with Jossmery Toledo in Cusco in 2022 changed everything. “A day like today I felt the happiest and proudest woman in the world, and in the same way a day like today I feel damaged, disappointed and with a broken heart”wrote.

Rosa Fuentes decided to end her 10-year marriage after the infidelity of her husband, Paolo Hurtado. Photo: capture Instagram

The message of self-love from Rosa Fuentes

Far from letting pain invade her personal life and that of her children, Rosa Fuentes He sent a message of self-love where he stressed that he will seek to be the bravest mother for his children. “My children are the engine of my life, they are the main engine to get ahead and you can build a castle without a king”, said. Let’s remember that Rosa is pregnant with her third child with the player and is carrying a high-risk pregnancy.

Rosa Fuentes is pregnant with her third child. Photo: capture Instagram

Rodrigo González confirmed that Rosa Fuentes traveled to the US.

The host of “Love and Fire” on Willax Television, Rodrigo Gonzalez He confirmed in his program that Paolo Hurtado’s wife traveled to the United States with their children on the night of March 23, the date on which the couple would celebrate 10 years of marriage. The length of stay is unknown, but Rosa emphasized in her statement that she wishes to remain anonymous after the player’s ampay with Jossmery Toledo.