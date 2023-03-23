Rosa Fuentes He denied the rumors of his hospitalization after spreading the ampay of Paolo Hurtado with the ex-policeman Jossmery Toledo. As it is remembered, the popular ‘Caballito’ was captured by the cameras of “Magaly TV, the firm” in compromising situations with the influencer. After the fact, the mother of the soccer player’s children announced the end of their marriage of almost 10 years. She also revealed that she was pregnant and had a risky pregnancy process.

This March 23, Sofía Franco assured in “América hoy” that the woman was taken to a hospital after presenting a delicate state of health. “I don’t know where the news that I’m hospitalized came fromI want to categorically deny such a saying,” he said in his Instagram stories.

Likewise, he thanked the support of his followers these days. “Thank you for her concern, but I am fine and in the care of my family,” added the young woman. She did not give more details about the case or specify if she would take action against the driver.

What did Sofía Franco say about the health of Paolo Hurtado’s wife?

she showed up at “America Today” where he addressed the issue of ampay to Paolo Hurtado and how it affected her emotionally. At one point, she claimed that the young woman herself was taken to a medical center for complications in her pregnancy. “Now what happens is that she is in a hospital, in a hospital because unfortunately she is at risk of a three-month pregnancy,” she said.

So she is hospitalized, because we (…) add fuel to the fire. She has to be calm and focused, “added the former television presenter. What she said surprised everyone on the América TV set.

Sofía Franco reveals that Rosa Fuentes would have been hospitalized after Paolo Hurtado’s ‘ampay’. Photo: Composition/LR

Rosa Fuentes’ separation statement

After the ampay was issued, Rosa Fuentes announced her separation with the soccer player Paolo Hurtado, who currently plays for the Cienciano club in Cusco. “To public opinion, after seeing the images broadcast by the Magaly TV program, I have definitely decided to end my 10-year marriage with Paolo Hurtado,” she posted on social networks.

“Please, I ask for respect for my two youngest children and consideration for my pregnancy status. I will let this dissolve legally and above all in private,” he added.