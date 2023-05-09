Rosa Fuentes talked with Magaly Medina for the first time after her separation with Paolo Hurtado after the ampay with Jossmery Toledo. The businesswoman revealed that she was finally able to reconcile with the father of her children, something that she hoped with all her heart. However, she was also encouraged to tell some details of what happened after the scandal that was generated by the images of “Caballito” and the former reality girl. Fuentes confirmed that the national striker wanted to regain her confidence by surprising her with gifts, but it was too late, as he had made a forceful decision.

“Is it true that he sent you 100 roses with a message of regret?” Magaly Medina asked, to which Rosa Fuentes replied with a laugh: “Things have arrived at the house, but giving details is no longer relevant.” Magaly Medina added: “Yes, I’m telling you, because it’s something I found out.”

#Rosa #Fuentes #admits #Paolo #Hurtado #gifts #ampay #Jossmery #Toledo