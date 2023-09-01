Rosa Elvira Cartagena is back in our country after having settled in Miami, USA, several years. Due to this visit, she gave an interview to the program ‘Amor y Fuego’. The model spoke with Rodrigo Gonzalez and Gigi Miter about various moments in his life, such as the romance he had with “Cuto” Guadalupe 25 years ago.

YOU CAN SEE: What does Rosa Elvira Cartagena do in Miami and what other career is she studying?

What did Rosa Elvira Cartagena say about the ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe?

Rosa Elvira Cartagenaknown for giving up the crown ofMiss PeruIn 1999, at first, he did not want to refer to the love relationship he had with‘Cuto’ Guadalupeafter the reporter ‘Love and Fire’ I would ask him if the uncle of Jefferson Farfan it was the “love of his life”.

Although the model refused to provide too many details about it, I do accept that she met the former soccer player some time after the relationship ended.

“I saw him again after 25 years since the relationship ended, on July 9”, said Rosa Elvira Cartagena at the beginning. “Yes, but… we can’t talk about it in public, otherwise, asu, memories come,” declared the former Miss Peru.

#Rosa #Elvira #Cartagena #talks #Cuto #Guadalupe #reveals #love #life