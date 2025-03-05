After several days in which Manu was the winner or Madrid and Rosa tied in THE ROSCO of Pasapalabra, This Wednesday the Galician, finally, managed to take the victory.

With a boat with 1,312,000 euros as a goalWhat did not change is that Manu was the first to start playing with the 145 seconds accumulated in the day program.

After correctly answering four questions from Roberto Leal, the veteran contestant He decided to give his adversary turnwho faced the A with 123 seconds.

Rosa consumed 24 seconds to answer five letters before spending word. In shift exchange, The Galician was the first to reach the z With 19 successes and 20 seconds.

His opponent ended the first round below, and did it with 18 successes and 38 seconds. Both were passing shifts until they tied 20, at which time Rosa asked for a count to see how the markers were.

Rosa and Manu, in ‘Pasapalabra’. Atresmedia





“I have four seconds and four words left. I’m a little lost … I’m going to throw something …“The Galician admitted before getting x and deciding to stand with 22 hits.

After seeing what Rosa had done, Manu played it in the m, making mistakesand then add his second error in the E, so he fell defeated and dispute The blue chair In the next program.