The husband of Rosa D'Ascenzo he will remain in prison, this is the decision of the investigating judge. Giulio Camilli is the prime suspect in the seventy-one-year-old's crime. He himself had taken her to the hospital already lifeless, telling her doctors that she had fallen down the stairs. But the truth soon emerged, the woman had head injuries and several bruises on her body, nothing was compatible with a fall down the stairs and so the health workers alerted the police.

During the interrogation phase, the suspect stated that he did not remember anything, not even his personal details, claiming that he had a severe headache and that he was not even able to sign the report which he then signed without any uncertainty or difficulty. , at the request of the defender. It appears evident, on the basis of the elements summarized above, the total falsity of the reconstruction of the facts immediately provided to the doctors, completely incompatible with the wounds present all over the body of poor Rosa D'Ascenzo.

These are the explanations of the investigating judge, after having validated the arrest of Giulio Camilli. The 73-year-old will remain in prison until the end of the investigation. Investigators are trying to shed light on the truth. Some were found inside the couple's home objects stained with bloodamong these also an iron pan.

The elements found on the body of Rosa D'Ascenzo

Lacerated wounds found on the skull of the poor victim. And on all parts of the body, bruises on the hands, legs, trunk and upper limbs, with signs even attributable to bites caused by a person. Therefore the total falsity of the reconstruction of the facts provided immediately appears evident.

According to the investigating judge, Rosa D'Ascenzo's husband is a man despotic and violent, who lived in total isolation from the rest of the world. Often arguing with his wife, who he forbade from leaving the house. Not only that, during the interrogation the man did not appear confused or agitated. But he would only choose to close yourself in his silence and of do not cooperate with the police. The precautionary custody order was also decided due to the man's dangerousness, which according to the judge could commit other serious crimes.