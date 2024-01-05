The investigating judge validated the arrest of Rosa D'Ascenzo's husband, accused of the aggravated crime of the 71-year-old: it was he who took her to hospital

The investigating judge validated the arrest of Giulio Camilli, the husband of Rosa D'Ascenzo. The 73-year-old is accused of voluntary crime. Before the judge the man, assisted by his lawyer, exercised his right not to answer.

He showed up at the Civita Castellana hospital with his wife now lifeless and had told the doctors that it was fell down the stairs after an illness. A story that, however, did not convince health workers, Rosa D'Ascenzo had some head injuries and bruises on various parts of the body. No element was compatible with a fall down the stairs. So, they immediately raised the alarm to the authorities.

Law enforcement officers carried out an inspection of Rosa and Giulio's home, located in San'Oreste and found several bloody objectsamong these one iron pan. The hypothesis is that that was precisely the murder weapon. According to initial tests, the 71-year-old died at least 3 hours before arriving at the emergency room.

The defense of Rosa D'Ascenzo's husband

The 73-year-old's defense required some investigations into his mental condition and presented to the judge a certificate issued by the Sant'Andrea hospital on 7 October 2020, even though the latter would not be relevant to his mental capacity. According to the lawyer, in the past his client would have suffered from mental problemsbut no medical tests were ever carried out.

The two were not well known in the area, the First Citizen issued an appeal to his community, asking them to come maintained a positive attitude and that no news aimed at undermining the dignity of the wife and husband's family is spread.

Investigators are also investigating the woman's possible previous admissions to hospital. No complaints made by Rosa against her husband emerged. For now Giulio Camilli will have to remain in prison, the man he is exercised the right not to respond.