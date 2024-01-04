A pan stained with blood found in Rosa D'Ascenzo's home. The woman did not fall down the stairs: her 73-year-old husband was arrested

The first femicide victim of 2024 is Rosa D'Ascenzo. In the last few hours, new details have emerged about the death of the 71-year-old. After the alarm raised by the doctors at the Civita Castella hospital in Viterbo, the woman's husband was arrested.

He showed up at the emergency room with his wife already lifelesshe said it was fell down the stairs following an illness. But the head injuries and bruises on his body immediately made the doctors suspicious, who alarmed the police. There were not compatible signals with a fall down the stairs.

After an inspection of the couple's home, investigators found some bloody objects. The first hypothesis is that of a femicide, probably following an argument. The husband may have hit the wife with a pan. GC, 73, was arrested for aggravated crime and risk of escape. He will soon be questioned and will have to give his version of the facts. The tragedy occurred in a house in Sant'Oreste, in the province of Rome.

Rosa D'Ascenzo hit with an iron pan

According to an initial external examination, the woman would be died three hours earlier of arrival at the hospital. A first element that alarmed the hospital doctors and led them to alert the police. The Carabinieri officers seized the house and among the bloody objects found, there was a iron pan. The suspicion is that the tool is themurder weapon. But confirmation will only come following further tests.

The community is shocked, the two were not well known in the area. The first citizen Gregory Paolucci wanted to express his thoughts after the tragic news he learned:

In expressing my full condolences to the family for the serious events that have occurred, I ask all citizens to maintain a respectful attitude by avoiding the spread of news likely to undermine the dignity of the family and of our entire community.

The investigators made it known that there were no complaints presented by the woman towards her husband. No previous incidents of domestic violence.