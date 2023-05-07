There is no self-respecting celebrity who did not choose to wear two, or even three, wedding dresses on their wedding day. The ‘culprit’ of the trend is Rosa Clará (Barcelona, ​​1959). The designer was making Paula Echevarría’s bridal gown when the actress fell in love with another that she saw by chance in the dressmaker’s workshop. «I told him, marry both of them. And that’s how it all came about. That had not been seen before, ”explains the Catalan. Now, however, “there are already weddings of a certain level that do not conceive of getting married in a single suit.”

A trend that is not suitable for all budgets, which is why the firm is betting more and more on transformable suits, which you can vary throughout the wedding. “This is something that we are asked for quite often. The moment of the ceremony, wherever and however it is, is one, and the moment of dancing with your friends, who are stepping on your tail, is another. Of course, whoever can afford it, buy two suits or three. We are delighted -assures Rosa Clará between laughs-. Hopefully this will be a very lasting fashion, because more and more people ask us for a third dress ».

What is clear is that “after a few years of containment, the bride wants to shine again on her big day”, which is why she has turned to a very diverse collection for 2024, which she showed at Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week. “We are in 80 countries and obviously we have to dress brides from all over the world,” says the designer, who offers

from their classic dresses with new volumes, to those studded with gemstones despite the sobriety to which their clients are accustomed. “We only use hand-set crystal, no sequins at all. They are works of art.” A spectacular piece of work for the house’s haute couture collection.

A house that has been fulfilling the dreams of countless brides for 28 years. And, despite the passage of time, Rosa Clará remembers in detail the first dress that she made for her own firm. “I will never forget it in my life. With an opening on the leg, made of organza with polka dots and a short sleeve. Classic, but very cute. If I did it again today, I would sell it», because, she says, in Spain «they ask us for plain dresses, without anything, simple, that nothing shines». And it is that she, in the almost three decades of her in her sector, she notices more change in the woman than in her own dresses. «Now they get married much older and this really makes them decide. No one decides for them anymore. They come, they accompany them, they listen to them, but they decide. It was not like this in the past”.

From bride to godmother



Any advice for future brides? «I would tell them the usual, not to dress up, but I would also tell them to take risks. I go on Instagram and say, but how can it be? They all go the same. That they take risks in fabrics, that they risk a bit in shapes, that they look for what suits them, obviously. The easiest is the plain white dress. It’s the easiest. I think they have to work a little harder and look for alternatives, that there are ».

Rosa Clará speaks from experience as a designer and as a bride. The Catalan married in 2013 in an elegant, very light gray dress -although it looked white in the photos- with refined lines and long sleeves that highlighted her figure. And, in less than a month, she will have to dress up as a godmother, since her only son will say yes on June 3. «Look, we have a huge dossier of all the dresses we have made for the wedding. Dresses of the bride, of her family, of our family, friends… And I have been the last ». You know, in the blacksmith’s house, a wooden knife.